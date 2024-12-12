News Sage Northcutt Signs With PFL

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

PFL signs Sage Northcutt for 2025 debut

Sage Northcutt will join the PFL roster in 2025 after parting ways with ONE Championship.
Sage Northcutt will join the PFL roster in 2025 after parting ways with ONE Championship earlier this year.


Northcutt (12-3) became a free agent after a tenure with ONE Championship that lasted more than five years but included just two fights. He has stated he seeks activity in his next chapter and will attempt to get that by signing with the PFL.


A person with knowledge of the situation told MMA Junkie of Northcutt’s signing on Thursday. The person requested anonymity as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.


It’s unclear if “Super” Sage will compete in the 2025 PFL season or the organization’s Super Fight series. He is expected to fight at welterweight.


Northcutt, 28, popped up on the scene in October 2015 when he successfully made his UFC debut as a 19-year-old. He would fight eight times under the UFC banner before signing with ONE Championship in 2019.


Northcutt sustained a significant facial injury in a 29-second knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE Championship debut, and he did not return until May 2023 when he scored a 39-second heel hook finish in what is his most recent combat sports appearance.



