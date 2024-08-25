Subtitle censorship

Do you ever watch TV shows or movies with subtitles on? If you speak another language I highly recommend watching a film in that language with English subtitles on. They censor the crap out of everything. Whoever is doing the captions will find the nicest way possible to translate any type of slur or mildly offensive language. I am not fluent in Spanish but I know all the curse words and it's always hilarious to watch a Spanish language film where they start cursing and see what it gets interpreted as. I feel bad for deaf people, they are getting a sanitized version of everything.