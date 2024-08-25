Subtitle censorship

Red Belt
Do you ever watch TV shows or movies with subtitles on? If you speak another language I highly recommend watching a film in that language with English subtitles on. They censor the crap out of everything. Whoever is doing the captions will find the nicest way possible to translate any type of slur or mildly offensive language. I am not fluent in Spanish but I know all the curse words and it's always hilarious to watch a Spanish language film where they start cursing and see what it gets interpreted as. I feel bad for deaf people, they are getting a sanitized version of everything.
 
Ole Pete dont do subtitles, this is a movie house, not a fucking library!
 
blaseblase said:
You only watch Murican movies?
And Mexican movies

And Spain movies

And Australian movies

And British movies

And English language dubs of old timey Asian monster movies

I have a rich and varied menu to choose from without having to pull out the ole cheaters
 
It's important to also remember it's not like the original writer and director always sit in on the translation and internationalization. Different teams, so lots of time nuances are lost.
 
