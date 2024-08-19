Stylistically Cannonier is a bad matchup for Dricus

Jared is one of the strongest MWs. Glover is a bigger better grappler than Dricus and he couldn't finish Jared on the ground. Dricus won't be able to manhandle him like he's done against Till, Rob, Izzy. He would get TD but not dominate or get a sub IMO we've seen other MWs like Brunson,Imavov and Jack get him down but he's never in danger and gets back up quick

Jared is one of the few MWs who hits harder than Dricus. Dricus has big power in his hands but Jared even more. He has KOs at LHW and HW.

Jared has some of the best leg kicks @ MW and we've seen Dricus struggle there defending them.

Jared biggest issues in striking with Rob, Izzy, Imavov was speed. Dricus doesn't have a speed advantage though. Jared hurt Rob bad with a jab even though he nearly got finished in round 1 and his fight with Izzy was WAY closer than people realize. Imavov was one of the worst stoppages EVER

Jared was the 3rd best MW behind Izzy and Rob for years. Marvin got the credit for that but we saw reality when they fought. He is a bad style matchup for Dricus IMO. Biggest issue is mileage now for Jared and Dricus later in the fight could go YOLO but IMO Jared wins a close decision like against Sean.
 
His chin is cracking and he’s getting older. Jared in 2020-2022 maybe. Now, hell no.
 
Prime Jared would be problem for DDP yes. Power, durability, cardio, good striking and great TDD. But he's getting too old now.
 
SamuraiBro said:
His chin is cracking and he’s getting older. Jared in 2020-2022 maybe. Now, hell no.
Click to expand...

Chin is a good point. Maybe he is on a downward spiral now but in 2023 a year ago he gave Marvin the worst beating of his career and almost cracked his chin. Marvin still hasnt fought since. Jared broke the MW record actually for significant strikes landed with 249 and previous record was 186. I think he still has it left but you could be right in that it can be gone any moment.
 
