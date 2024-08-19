Stylistically Cannonier is a bad matchup for Dricus

Jared is one of the strongest MWs. Glover is a bigger better grappler than Dricus and he couldn't finish Jared on the ground. Dricus won't be able to manhandle him like he's done against Till, Rob, Izzy. He would get TD but not dominate or get a sub IMO we've seen other MWs like Brunson,Imavov and Jack get him down but he's never in danger and gets back up quick



Jared is one of the few MWs who hits harder than Dricus. Dricus has big power in his hands but Jared even more. He has KOs at LHW and HW.



Jared has some of the best leg kicks @ MW and we've seen Dricus struggle there defending them.



Jared biggest issues in striking with Rob, Izzy, Imavov was speed. Dricus doesn't have a speed advantage though. Jared hurt Rob bad with a jab even though he nearly got finished in round 1 and his fight with Izzy was WAY closer than people realize. Imavov was one of the worst stoppages EVER



Jared was the 3rd best MW behind Izzy and Rob for years. Marvin got the credit for that but we saw reality when they fought. He is a bad style matchup for Dricus IMO. Biggest issue is mileage now for Jared and Dricus later in the fight could go YOLO but IMO Jared wins a close decision like against Sean.