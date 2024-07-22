Media Strickland claims he's not ducking Chimaev at all, but needs title shot before

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,688
Reaction score
6,805
After Chimaev has been open lately about his interest in a Strickland fight, while not getting any response from the otherwise loud man,
fans have started to question and push the latter for a stance. In social media, Strickland decided to bring forth his thoughts:



So what do you say, is this likely to happen in the end? Will they fight later on as Sean says?
 
Fighting Khamzat:
a) His Visa issues
b) Fighting in his backyard
c) He doesn't make weight
d) You fight him having a weight advantage
e) You fight someone else
f) he gets ill
g) he gets injured

Pick 4
 
Strickland isn't ducking Khamzat at all.

He is ducking Whittaker though. 1 win doesn't get you a title shot.
 
Chael_Sonnen said:
Strickland isn't ducking Khamzat at all.

He is ducking Whittaker though. 1 win doesn't get you a title shot.
Click to expand...
Unless the ufc says it does. Hell, they've given them out to guys coming off of losses.
 
As a fighter, I'd never sign to fight Khamzat. The guy doesn't show up, it if he does it's drama.
 
I mean if you're gonna fight pullout king Costa, you can fight anyone.
 
Big Tuppy Hole said:
As a fighter, I'd never sign to fight Khamzat. The guy doesn't show up, it if he does it's drama.
Click to expand...
I have to agree with this. Khamzat should be told to be in shape and ready to make MW on short notice. No sense booking him for a fight months out. spending money on promotion, having an opponent train to face him and then have him pull out, miss weight badly or get pulled by the commission after the weigh ins.

Let him step up as an injury replacement a few times to prove he can make 185 reliably and if he wins 3-4 book him in against a top 10 MW.
 
Chael_Sonnen said:
Strickland isn't ducking Khamzat at all.

He is ducking Whittaker though. 1 win doesn't get you a title shot.
Click to expand...
When it was a bullshit split decision title fight loss and it should have been immediate rematch anyway, it should.

...and what was it Sean has said before... I never say no, I say how much?

He wasn't going to fight Costa on short notice either, sufficient money changed that opinion in no time flat.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
After Chimaev has been open lately about his interest in a Strickland fight, while not getting any response from the otherwise loud man,
fans have started to question and push the latter for a stance. In social media, Strickland decided to bring forth his thoughts:



So what do you say, is this likely to happen in the end? Will they fight later on as Sean says?
Click to expand...

I don't personally care at all about Chimaev and who he may or may not fight.

However I do care and WOULD like to see the UFC give Strickland the winner of the Adesanya / Dricus title fight which takes place in Australia next month.

Sean has beaten and dominated Adesanya and he has also had a very close fight with Dricus so he SHOULD be the next to get a 185lb title fight.

Am pretty certain both Adesanya and Dricus would also want Strickland as an opponent again.

Ps. War Dricus in Perth! Hope it's an epic and entertaining fight.
 
It's convenient when you never fight to say the reason why is because everybody is ducking you.

Yet, whenever he DOES have a fight booked, it always seems to be Khamzat that pulls out or self sabotages by missing weight etc.

Pulled out multiple times against Leon, turned Leon down outright for UFC 300, pulled out against Whittaker etc, retired twice.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Khamzat Chimaev Unhappy With Dana White for Not Delivering Promised Title Shot
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
7K
Siauliai
Siauliai
Kowboy On Sherdog
Khamzat Chimaev Seeks Title Fight in Targeted Return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi
6 7 8
Replies
153
Views
4K
skylolow
skylolow
Unheralded Truth
Media ESPN interview with Khamzat Chimaev - DDP vs Strickland reaction, if he's next for the title etc.
Replies
11
Views
883
HP_Nut
H

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,233
Messages
55,894,133
Members
174,976
Latest member
MuscularItalian

Share this page

Back
Top