Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,688
- Reaction score
- 6,805
After Chimaev has been open lately about his interest in a Strickland fight, while not getting any response from the otherwise loud man,
fans have started to question and push the latter for a stance. In social media, Strickland decided to bring forth his thoughts:
So what do you say, is this likely to happen in the end? Will they fight later on as Sean says?
fans have started to question and push the latter for a stance. In social media, Strickland decided to bring forth his thoughts:
So what do you say, is this likely to happen in the end? Will they fight later on as Sean says?