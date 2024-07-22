Big Tuppy Hole said: As a fighter, I'd never sign to fight Khamzat. The guy doesn't show up, it if he does it's drama. Click to expand...

I have to agree with this. Khamzat should be told to be in shape and ready to make MW on short notice. No sense booking him for a fight months out. spending money on promotion, having an opponent train to face him and then have him pull out, miss weight badly or get pulled by the commission after the weigh ins.Let him step up as an injury replacement a few times to prove he can make 185 reliably and if he wins 3-4 book him in against a top 10 MW.