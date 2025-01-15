Strength is a Skill?

Since returning to training, almost all my pressing has been done with a neutral grip. I had surgery on my left shoulder, and full ROM with a pronated grip just fucks my shoulders.



Using a neutral, close grip on the Football Bar is much safer, but the strength gains come more slowly, since one cannot exert as much force as one can with a wider, pronated grip.



Or so I thought.



Today, after doing my main workout with the Football Bar, I decided to play around with the EliteFTS Shoulder Saver Pad. I put it on the standard Olympic Bar. I expected it to feel much easier, and to put up heavier weight. While I was able to bench slightly more due to the reduced ROM, the wider, pronated grip actually felt weaker and more awkward.



The only thing I can attribute this to is that I'm simply not used to exerting force through this vector(?)of movement. Thus, strength really is a skill in itself: if you are used to training in a single movement pattern, the strength you develop will not automatically transfer to a different movement pattern. Even if the difference is merely hand placement/grip width.



I think I'll need to make SS Pad Bench a regular part of my training, to offset any imbalances.