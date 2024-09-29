Strength and Conditioning videos

Hey fellas my daughter is entering her second year in high school wrestling. Last year was the first year that our school (I graduated in 2005) had a girl's wrestling team at all... before this my daughter didn't do any sports and I wasn't sure if she was going to do any so she is catching up athletically...



We want to do a strength and conditioning training camp before the season starts and I'm wondering if anyone can recommend me some videos that can help her develop a vision for what this is going to look like and what is going to be expected.



I am looking for both abstract and not abstract sort of videos.. or in other words I would like to show her something that inspired you to get out there running and training hard (like the Rocky movies... but not Rocky please lol we got that one covered) but also something that will get more into the nuts and bolts of what it looks like specifically in terms of exercises and Reps and all of that stuff, but from an overview perspective... but even specific ones too I will take anything you guys have but just giving you an idea of what all I'm looking for here.



Apologies if This Thread already exists on here, haven't had much time lately to browse Sherdog like I used to I did believe that this would be a good place to come and ask for help.



And this will be absolutely 100% amateur wrestling based. Her plan is to put her all into a single sport for her High School career. I couldn't be more proud of her for going for it as I thought that she would never have any interest in athletics at all... but I guess keep that in mind as well that this is a 15 going on 16-year-old that is like 18 months into doing anything athletic at all and so still a beginner and a lot of ways.



My Hope Is that this will lead into Jiu Jitsu as well as that's where I actually have experience but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.. enough rambling from me and thank you in advance!