Strength and Conditioning videos

Hey fellas my daughter is entering her second year in high school wrestling. Last year was the first year that our school (I graduated in 2005) had a girl's wrestling team at all... before this my daughter didn't do any sports and I wasn't sure if she was going to do any so she is catching up athletically...

We want to do a strength and conditioning training camp before the season starts and I'm wondering if anyone can recommend me some videos that can help her develop a vision for what this is going to look like and what is going to be expected.

I am looking for both abstract and not abstract sort of videos.. or in other words I would like to show her something that inspired you to get out there running and training hard (like the Rocky movies... but not Rocky please lol we got that one covered) but also something that will get more into the nuts and bolts of what it looks like specifically in terms of exercises and Reps and all of that stuff, but from an overview perspective... but even specific ones too I will take anything you guys have but just giving you an idea of what all I'm looking for here.

Apologies if This Thread already exists on here, haven't had much time lately to browse Sherdog like I used to I did believe that this would be a good place to come and ask for help.

And this will be absolutely 100% amateur wrestling based. Her plan is to put her all into a single sport for her High School career. I couldn't be more proud of her for going for it as I thought that she would never have any interest in athletics at all... but I guess keep that in mind as well that this is a 15 going on 16-year-old that is like 18 months into doing anything athletic at all and so still a beginner and a lot of ways.

My Hope Is that this will lead into Jiu Jitsu as well as that's where I actually have experience but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.. enough rambling from me and thank you in advance!
 
Search Ross training on Youtube. He is a boxing conditioning coach but had some of the best training and training videos for decades.

He coaches a top female boxer, Katie Taylor, who might be something your daughter can relate to as opposed to watching men give motivational speeches about grinding to get jackedfor muscles and money. You might notice some of the scenes as you work through the videos. No fancy gym, just hard work in the basement and out on the trails.

 
Check out the FAQ thread for strength training stuff. She just needs to get strong. She needs compound barbell movements. Starting Strength is a good program to start with. My son did starting strength > 531 > sheiko. Her highschool wrestling team may have a good strength program or maybe not. I'm out here in California, we are pretty good with wrestling, generally considered around the 5th best state, but my son's particular high school wrestling program isn't great and doesn't have a good strength program so he lifts at home. But for wrestling it's pretty simple - squat, deadlift, some kind of press and a lot of back work. I started my son squatting with just the bar and he just squatted 350 and deadlifted 385 while wrestling all year.

Indiana is a solid wrestling state. And you are probably seeing wrestling is a tough sport. A lot of the best wrestlers have been on the mats since they were 5. Her best bet to get as good as she can get is to wrestle all year round. Compete in folkstyle and freestyle. She'll need to compete as much as she can to close the gap between her and the other girls who have been wrestling their whole life. Also, if you can afford it put her in some camps over the summer. If she works really hard these next two years wrestling year round she could make the state tournament her senior year. That would be a great accomplishment for someone who just started wrestling in high school.

Remember to motivate and inspire her out of love. This can be a brutal sport with a lot of ups and downs just like life. There is already going to be a lot of pressure so try to be a rock of stability for her. It really is a grind. Ive watched my son wrestle sick and hurt many times and its hard to watch. It takes a unique mindset to even want to do this sport. Her doing it for a year and coming back for more already shows she's a tough kid. Even if she doesn't find much success with the sport she will learn a lot about herself and she'll be better off for it. Good luck to her.
 
I also didn't play organized sports until I was 15 and I started wrestling in 10th grade, but I still made varsity starter by my senior year and qualified for the CIF division tournament (I was in California). You already know your daughter has some catching up to do and that conditioning is a part of that (I agree with @Stargazer Rex that barbell SBD and pulls are good for wrestling). But if I'd known then what I know now, I'd have focused more on skills development over conditioning (outside of regular practices), unless your daughter is much weaker than her peers. For the first 3-4 years of wrestling, learning good technique should be top priority.

My son (who is in elementary school) and I now train at a private wrestling gym and in case there is any doubt, coaches at a private club are generally much better than coaches at a public high school. My HS coach used to run us into the ground with conditioning but his specific advice for finishing a double leg was, "you'll get the takedown if you want it enough." Today I did the adult wrestling class with my son (who was partnered with another kid) and we drilled four specific finishes depending what your opponent does. Kids who learn efficient and methodical ways to hit moves and respond to counters have a huge advantage on the mat over kids who simply rely on conditioning.

If at all possible, I highly recommend finding a private wrestling club for your daughter to train at during the off-season and over the summer. Such gyms generally also run wrestling camps, technique clinics and in-house tournaments. And absolutely have her compete in freestyle tournaments after the folkstyle season ends.

You probably also know that the USA ladies did well at the Olympics this summer. If you haven't already, show your daughter match footage of Amit Elor, Sarah Hildebrandt, Helen Maroulis and Kennedy Blades. Good luck to your daughter and enjoy this time with her.
 
