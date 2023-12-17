Strange injury from sparring.. :(

So something went wrong in my left arm during tonights sparring.

It went so fast. So i am not sure. But i think i missed a left power jab, when this loud nasty "stretchy" sound happened. Like a sound effect from a Steven Seagal movie.

It was so loud that both me and my sparring partner could hear it over the loud house music playing in the gym.

Tried to just kinda shadow box the heavy bag the rest of the session. But the arm felt weak and painful.

Back at home now. No pain as long as i dont strech it all out, or do any fast movement.

Any one else had anything like this before? Could it be from over extending my arm?
 
Shoulder or elbow? Give it a weeks rest then try to ease into it and if it prosist see a Dr immediately. Might of snapped a tendon or dislocated something
 
Sounds like that are scary AF, last one for me was a torn internal meniscus. Limped on crutches in pain for a week. Surgery was the fix my way, hope your noise wasn't as bad as that one.
 
Elbow. I tough first it was my biceps. But i its probably my elbow.
 
I've had simalar things happen and they have always worked themselves out kinda quick, not saying what happened to you might not be a more serious injury
 
Sounds like you overstretched a ligament.

I’ve done it to my AC joint (shoulder)
And it has that rubbery, stretchy sound lol.
*Rrrrrppp*

You should see a doctor, but I’m guessing it’s just a sprain/minor tear/over stretching.

Dr. biscuits says you will be fine in 1-2 months if you strengthen/rehab good.
 
Ime meniscus tend to pop, while ligaments make that stretchy noise
 
I fucked my shoulder in sparring, took 8 months to recover with full strenght again. Never went to a Doc cause I'm an idiot in that regard. If you can stretch it now and pain is not big it's probably a stretched ligament. I would still advice to go to a Doc just to be safe, you are in Norway so healthcare should be splendid.
 
1-2 month of what? No training at all? Thats not happening. :(
 
Punch with your other arm, do kicks and knees. Lift some weights, run. Lots you can do still lol.

You’ll need to do lots of bicep, tricep, and forearm work to rehab your elbow anyway

One of my favorite rehab channels

 
Last edited:
Sounds like you might have tore your biceps.
 
I had something similar when I was working masonry.
My forearm felt like putty and every time I used it after that it hurt like a bastad.

Took over a month for it to feel better.

Never went to the hospital, but I'm a stubborn cunt that way.
Im pretty sure I tore a muscle in my arm though sir.
 
I think if he tore his bicep he would have significant discoloration and bruising. Had a friend who tore his bicep but didn’t get that bunched up ball thing because it wasn’t fully torn. Was still really bruised and purple, same thing happened with this girl I knew who tore her calf
 
You're 100% right sir.
 
it´s your vagina bro, I think you cracked it.
 
