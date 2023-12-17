Strange injury from sparring.. :(

So something went wrong in my left arm during tonights sparring.



It went so fast. So i am not sure. But i think i missed a left power jab, when this loud nasty "stretchy" sound happened. Like a sound effect from a Steven Seagal movie.



It was so loud that both me and my sparring partner could hear it over the loud house music playing in the gym.



Tried to just kinda shadow box the heavy bag the rest of the session. But the arm felt weak and painful.



Back at home now. No pain as long as i dont strech it all out, or do any fast movement.



Any one else had anything like this before? Could it be from over extending my arm?