Stipe Miocic beats Jon Jones ...

IMO ...



Jones can't really hurt Stipe, fistically ...

Jones can't even finish Stipe on the ground, either ...



While Jones did look good against Ciryl Gane, it was a "fools gold" victory ... against an amateur (Jones himself called the fight "a mismatch"). And Jones proved it.



Other than the lopsided (in Jones' words, mismatch) victory, above, Jon Jones has basically looked like shit against everybody else, and for the past several fights.



I, for one, can't wait to see Jones step into the ring with Stipe Miocic



I'm especially hopeful because of Miocic's age.



While some people see this as a deficit, I consider it an enhancement.

Jon Jones has lived a life of excess, while Stipe Miocic has lived a life of purpose.



While I am an admirer of Jon Jones' legacy, I am looking forward to Stipe Miocic castrating him at the end of this year.



So many people are counting out Stipe, because of Ngannou.

But (IMO) Jones doesn't have the power to worry Stipe, and I think Stipe has the power to worry Jones.



Time will tell ...