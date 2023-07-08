  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Stipe Miocic beats Jon Jones ...

IMO ...

Jones can't really hurt Stipe, fistically ...
Jones can't even finish Stipe on the ground, either ...

While Jones did look good against Ciryl Gane, it was a "fools gold" victory ... against an amateur (Jones himself called the fight "a mismatch"). And Jones proved it.

Other than the lopsided (in Jones' words, mismatch) victory, above, Jon Jones has basically looked like shit against everybody else, and for the past several fights.

I, for one, can't wait to see Jones step into the ring with Stipe Miocic

I'm especially hopeful because of Miocic's age.

While some people see this as a deficit, I consider it an enhancement.
Jon Jones has lived a life of excess, while Stipe Miocic has lived a life of purpose.

While I am an admirer of Jon Jones' legacy, I am looking forward to Stipe Miocic castrating him at the end of this year.

So many people are counting out Stipe, because of Ngannou.
But (IMO) Jones doesn't have the power to worry Stipe, and I think Stipe has the power to worry Jones.

Time will tell ...
 
Can't finish Stipe on the ground? Not sure about that.

Jon likely wont get in a hands trading Contest with Miocic. He likely turns his patellas into nutella at range, and smother grapples him the rest of the time.

Back years ago, Miocic might have pieced him up, but Stipe's looking like a 70 year old grampa lately.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Can't finish Stipe on the ground? Not sure about that.

Jon likely wont get in a hands trading Contest with Miocic. He likely turns his patellas into nutella at range, and smother grapples him the rest of the time.

Back years ago, Miocic might have pieced him up, but Stipe's looking like a 70 year old grampa lately.
Disagree.

Stipe got caught by Francis, but Jones doesn't have anywhere near that kind of size or power.

Just because Francis Ngannou caught Stipe, don't forget Stipe also caught Francis.

Jon Jones does not have anywhere near the power of Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou is legitimately bigger than Stipe.

Stipe is legitimately bigger than Jones.

It's amazing how many people can't factor-in the "intangibles" ...

Jon Jones, naturally, is a skinny toothpick compared to Stipe Miocic.

Don't forget this ...
 
41 isn’t even that old for heavyweight. Top guys can remain competitive well into their 40’s
 
Tweak896 said:
"Jones wrestling sucks, it only looked good because Gane is worse than a white belt." I can't believe he can outwrestle DC and you still see shit like this.
I still wish we'd gotten to see a rematch at heavyweight. Cormier's striking always looked better at light heavyweight, but his wrestling looked better without cutting.
 
Circa 2013-2019 Miocic owns Jones. So would Werdum, Cain, JDS, Reem

Miocic is now too old and shop worn and Jones is not quite shopworn yet

I see Jones kicking out those knee caps and using some good trips for takedowns into a rather uneventful grappling match for 5 rounds

I doubt Miocic will have the speed or lateral movement to avoid the knee kicks and land something. I don't see him out grappling Jones either but I hope I'm wrong.
 
I don’t think he will but if Stipe wins he’ll be the only person to defeat Jones not via DQ AND the only person to defeat Cormier not named Jon Jones lol
 
Jones' win over Gane is a joke, in hindsight ...

This will never happen w/ Stipe ...
 
The last time Stipe looked good was the first Ngannou match. That was 5 years before the Jon match. Stipe is going to be 41 and come from 3 year layoff lol
 
