Stipe is a product of circumstances and good timing

I don't want to sound like a hater, but Stipe made his name by beating grandpas and past-their-prime fighters. The only good win was against Ngannou in the first fight (who fought like a newbie). Then DC was old and way overweight. The guy was terrible for the division because of his long inactivity and living rent-free in the top 3 forever. He hasn't fought a single contender in the last seven years. My god, we are in mid-2024, and this guy will fight for the title once again. What a joke. Meanwhile, we have very talented and active fighters who can't get a title shot after a long run of victories. Talk about injustice. Well, that's all the rant for now.