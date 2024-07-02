  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Stipe is a product of circumstances and good timing

Ivancho

Ivancho

Amante de las mma
@Brown
Joined
Apr 15, 2017
Messages
4,045
Reaction score
2,876
I don't want to sound like a hater, but Stipe made his name by beating grandpas and past-their-prime fighters. The only good win was against Ngannou in the first fight (who fought like a newbie). Then DC was old and way overweight. The guy was terrible for the division because of his long inactivity and living rent-free in the top 3 forever. He hasn't fought a single contender in the last seven years. My god, we are in mid-2024, and this guy will fight for the title once again. What a joke. Meanwhile, we have very talented and active fighters who can't get a title shot after a long run of victories. Talk about injustice. Well, that's all the rant for now.
 
Yeah but for Jon's legacy this fight makes sense, beating the guy who is apparently the UFC's best ever HW does nothing but build Jon's legend in the sport.
 
Even a past prime DC is a very high level win

Especially after getting outstruck for 3 rounds in the 2nd fight.
 
Would be good if you spelt ‘circumstances’ correctly
 
Khabibs top tier victories were JG, Doostin & Conor
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,976
Messages
55,793,222
Members
174,935
Latest member
Mehmet Pasha

Share this page

Back
Top