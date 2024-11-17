  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Stipe appreciation thread

Jon and Stipe are probably my favorite UFC Fighters ever. I first watched Jon at UFC 97?, and saw Stipe on a Facebook prelim. I was drawn to Jon by his crazy moves, and Stipe because I grew up in Independence, OH. Through the years supporting both has been crazy, Jon with his personal demons, and Stipe achieving what he did almost as a "hobby" while working as a fireman. Tonight was an "end of an era" moment for me because both looked cooked. Stipe had great wins, and terrible losses but as a fight fan even Tonight you can't you can't deny his all-time toughness/heart while being an "everyman" all along.
 
Personal demons? lol I didn't realize that spousal abuse and cheating with steroids were actions worthy of pity and admiration
 
Its amazing how he was able to come back from all those slaps on the wrists and moving cards to different venues
 
Whatever, personal demons doesn't mean Jon isn't a POS. Also don't be a prisoner of the moment even if it wasn't their "last fight" because they fell down the ladder so far beforehand Anderson, Shogun, Fedor, JDS ect all went out as cans too.
 
