Stipe appreciation thread

Jon and Stipe are probably my favorite UFC Fighters ever. I first watched Jon at UFC 97?, and saw Stipe on a Facebook prelim. I was drawn to Jon by his crazy moves, and Stipe because I grew up in Independence, OH. Through the years supporting both has been crazy, Jon with his personal demons, and Stipe achieving what he did almost as a "hobby" while working as a fireman. Tonight was an "end of an era" moment for me because both looked cooked. Stipe had great wins, and terrible losses but as a fight fan even Tonight you can't you can't deny his all-time toughness/heart while being an "everyman" all along.