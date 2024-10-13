Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,133
- Reaction score
- 45,656
Both are considered the greatest filmmakers ever.
Who was more versatile, who dabbled in different genres and made quality films out of it?
Steven Spielberg:
Duel - (Action, Thriller)
Jaws - (Drama, Thriller, Horror)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - (Drama, Sci-Fi)
Raiders of the Lost Ark - (Action, Adventure)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - (Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure)
The Color Purple - (Drama)
Empire of the Sun - (Drama, War)
Indiana Jones the Last Crusade - (Action, Adventure)
Jurassic Park - (Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller)
Schindler's List - (Biography, Drama, History)
Saving Private Ryan - (Drama, War)
Minority Report - (Action, Crime, Mystery, Sci-Fi)
Catch Me if You Can - (Biography, Crime, Drama)
The Terminal - (Comedy, Drama, Romance)
Munich - (Drama, History, Thriller)
The Adventures of Tintin - (Action, Adventure, Animation, Crime, Family)
Lincoln - (Biography, Drama, History, War)
Bridges of Spies - (Drama, History, Thriller, War)
Ready Player One - (Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi)
West Side Story - (Crime, Drama, Musical, Romance)
The Fablemans - (Drama)
Stanley Kubrick:
The Killing - (Crime, Drama, Thriller)
Paths of Glory - (Drama, War)
Spartacus - (Adventure, Drama, Biography, History, War)
Lolita - (Crime, Drama, Romance)
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb - (Political Drama, Satire, Comedy, War)
2001: A Space Odyssey - (Adventure, Sci-Fi)
A Clockwork Orange - (Dark Comedy, Dystopian Sci-Fi, Crime)
Barry Lyndon - (Adventure, Drama, War)
The Shining - (Drama, Horror)
Full Metal Jacket - (Drama, War)
Eyes Wide Shut - (Drama, Mystery, Thriller)
Who was more versatile, who dabbled in different genres and made quality films out of it?
Steven Spielberg:
Duel - (Action, Thriller)
Jaws - (Drama, Thriller, Horror)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - (Drama, Sci-Fi)
Raiders of the Lost Ark - (Action, Adventure)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - (Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure)
The Color Purple - (Drama)
Empire of the Sun - (Drama, War)
Indiana Jones the Last Crusade - (Action, Adventure)
Jurassic Park - (Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller)
Schindler's List - (Biography, Drama, History)
Saving Private Ryan - (Drama, War)
Minority Report - (Action, Crime, Mystery, Sci-Fi)
Catch Me if You Can - (Biography, Crime, Drama)
The Terminal - (Comedy, Drama, Romance)
Munich - (Drama, History, Thriller)
The Adventures of Tintin - (Action, Adventure, Animation, Crime, Family)
Lincoln - (Biography, Drama, History, War)
Bridges of Spies - (Drama, History, Thriller, War)
Ready Player One - (Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi)
West Side Story - (Crime, Drama, Musical, Romance)
The Fablemans - (Drama)
Stanley Kubrick:
The Killing - (Crime, Drama, Thriller)
Paths of Glory - (Drama, War)
Spartacus - (Adventure, Drama, Biography, History, War)
Lolita - (Crime, Drama, Romance)
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb - (Political Drama, Satire, Comedy, War)
2001: A Space Odyssey - (Adventure, Sci-Fi)
A Clockwork Orange - (Dark Comedy, Dystopian Sci-Fi, Crime)
Barry Lyndon - (Adventure, Drama, War)
The Shining - (Drama, Horror)
Full Metal Jacket - (Drama, War)
Eyes Wide Shut - (Drama, Mystery, Thriller)