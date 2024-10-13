Both are considered the greatest filmmakers ever.



Who was more versatile, who dabbled in different genres and made quality films out of it?



Steven Spielberg:



Duel - (Action, Thriller)

Jaws - (Drama, Thriller, Horror)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind - (Drama, Sci-Fi)

Raiders of the Lost Ark - (Action, Adventure)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - (Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure)

The Color Purple - (Drama)

Empire of the Sun - (Drama, War)

Indiana Jones the Last Crusade - (Action, Adventure)

Jurassic Park - (Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller)

Schindler's List - (Biography, Drama, History)

Saving Private Ryan - (Drama, War)

Minority Report - (Action, Crime, Mystery, Sci-Fi)

Catch Me if You Can - (Biography, Crime, Drama)

The Terminal - (Comedy, Drama, Romance)

Munich - (Drama, History, Thriller)

The Adventures of Tintin - (Action, Adventure, Animation, Crime, Family)

Lincoln - (Biography, Drama, History, War)

Bridges of Spies - (Drama, History, Thriller, War)

Ready Player One - (Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi)

West Side Story - (Crime, Drama, Musical, Romance)

The Fablemans - (Drama)



Stanley Kubrick:



The Killing - (Crime, Drama, Thriller)

Paths of Glory - (Drama, War)

Spartacus - (Adventure, Drama, Biography, History, War)

Lolita - (Crime, Drama, Romance)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb - (Political Drama, Satire, Comedy, War)

2001: A Space Odyssey - (Adventure, Sci-Fi)

A Clockwork Orange - (Dark Comedy, Dystopian Sci-Fi, Crime)

Barry Lyndon - (Adventure, Drama, War)

The Shining - (Drama, Horror)

Full Metal Jacket - (Drama, War)

Eyes Wide Shut - (Drama, Mystery, Thriller)









