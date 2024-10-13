Movies Steven Spielberg or Stanley Kubrick - Who is the more versatile film director?

Who is the more versatile film director?

Both are considered the greatest filmmakers ever.

Who was more versatile, who dabbled in different genres and made quality films out of it?

Steven Spielberg:

Duel - (Action, Thriller)
Jaws - (Drama, Thriller, Horror)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - (Drama, Sci-Fi)
Raiders of the Lost Ark - (Action, Adventure)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial - (Sci-Fi, Family, Adventure)
The Color Purple - (Drama)
Empire of the Sun - (Drama, War)
Indiana Jones the Last Crusade - (Action, Adventure)
Jurassic Park - (Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller)
Schindler's List - (Biography, Drama, History)
Saving Private Ryan - (Drama, War)
Minority Report - (Action, Crime, Mystery, Sci-Fi)
Catch Me if You Can - (Biography, Crime, Drama)
The Terminal - (Comedy, Drama, Romance)
Munich - (Drama, History, Thriller)
The Adventures of Tintin - (Action, Adventure, Animation, Crime, Family)
Lincoln - (Biography, Drama, History, War)
Bridges of Spies - (Drama, History, Thriller, War)
Ready Player One - (Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi)
West Side Story - (Crime, Drama, Musical, Romance)
The Fablemans - (Drama)

Stanley Kubrick:

The Killing - (Crime, Drama, Thriller)
Paths of Glory - (Drama, War)
Spartacus - (Adventure, Drama, Biography, History, War)
Lolita - (Crime, Drama, Romance)
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb - (Political Drama, Satire, Comedy, War)
2001: A Space Odyssey - (Adventure, Sci-Fi)
A Clockwork Orange - (Dark Comedy, Dystopian Sci-Fi, Crime)
Barry Lyndon - (Adventure, Drama, War)
The Shining - (Drama, Horror)
Full Metal Jacket - (Drama, War)
Eyes Wide Shut - (Drama, Mystery, Thriller)




 
I'll say Kubrick mostly for the reason that he takes more chances and his films are more varied.

When Kubrick makes a film you're genuinely interested in what it's going to be like because you know it will be unique and interesting. Spielberg is a legend with a much deeper resume and higher budget films but he follows a straighter path imho.
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
Kubrick wrote and directed his films, Spielberg only directed. From that alone he's 2x more versatile.
We're not talking about writing, were talking about film directing here. Majority of the directors don't write the script from my knowledge. Who is more versatile based on the films they've directed in?
 
Sweater of AV said:
I'll say Kubrick mostly for the reason that he takes more chances and his films are more varied.

When Kubrick makes a film you're genuinely interested in what it's going to be like because you know it will be unique and interesting. Spielberg is a legend with a much deeper resume and higher budget films but he follows a straighter path imho.
You don't think Spielberg took some risks in his career? His filmography is quite varied from animation, to sci-fi, to war, to comedy, musicals, you can go on and on.
 
