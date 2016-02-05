Stephen Thompson: I would love to welcome Conor to the Welterweight division

marcusnz80 said: Conor at ww is ridiculous. Imagine how badly wrestlef#$ked he'd get against guys like Hendricks, Maia and Woodley; Imagine him trying to outmove, outstrike and hurt the 6'2" Condit; or stand in the pocket and try and counter Lawlor who could eat his strikes all day and then knock is head off in the 5th. He may have success at lw, but ww is ridiculous .. Click to expand...

Wow, someone making sense on Sherdog haha! This is a perfect response to any WW dreams Conor and his fans have. Condit would literally beat the living shit out of him, Woodley, Hendricks, Lawler, and Rory would put his ass to sleep nasty like. Maia would show him BJJ, and Matt Brown would make him quit. Now come to think of it, I hope he moves to WW haha.Penn became champ at WW--they are virtually the same size--because of his striking and his incredible BJJ and dexterity. Conor only has striking, and sorry to say but that is not enough, not by a long shot.