Stephen Thompson: I would love to welcome Conor to the Welterweight division

That would be an excellent fight.
I think that would be most likely, but still fun up until that point.By excellent do you mean Conor's manlet head get kicked off?
When was the last time Conor wasn't brought up in an interview?
Wonderboy needs to be worried about Big Rig knocking his head off not what Conor is doing.
You never know, we might see him try to kickbox before he absolutely gasses and turns to blanket "heck with being entertaining" modeBack of the line wonderboy.
You mean blanketing him for close to half an hour?
But think of the fanboy rage if he loses at wwConor at ww is ridiculous. Imagine how badly wrestlef#$ked he'd get against guys like Hendricks, Maia and Woodley; Imagine him trying to outmove, outstrike and hurt the 6'2" Condit; or stand in the pocket and try and counter Lawlor who could eat his strikes all day and then knock is head off in the 5th. He may have success at lw, but ww is ridiculous ..
Wow, someone making sense on Sherdog haha! This is a perfect response to any WW dreams Conor and his fans have. Condit would literally beat the living shit out of him, Woodley, Hendricks, Lawler, and Rory would put his ass to sleep nasty like. Maia would show him BJJ, and Matt Brown would make him quit. Now come to think of it, I hope he moves to WW haha.Conor at ww is ridiculous. Imagine how badly wrestlef#$ked he'd get against guys like Hendricks, Maia and Woodley; Imagine him trying to outmove, outstrike and hurt the 6'2" Condit; or stand in the pocket and try and counter Lawlor who could eat his strikes all day and then knock is head off in the 5th. He may have success at lw, but ww is ridiculous ..
You should watch his fights. His stand up is absolutely spectacular.Barely know who this guy is