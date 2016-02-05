  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Stephen Thompson: I would love to welcome Conor to the Welterweight division

When was the last time Conor wasn't brought up in an interview?
 
Conor can't wrestle and wonderboy is wonderboy on the feet. Not to mention the size discrepancy.

Thompson via ko, clean.
 
Wonderboy needs to be worried about Big Rig knocking his head off not what Conor is doing.
 
That would be fun for sure, but I think wonderboy would kick the shit outta him.
 
Conor at ww is ridiculous. Imagine how badly wrestlef#$ked he'd get against guys like Hendricks, Maia and Woodley; Imagine him trying to outmove, outstrike and hurt the 6'2" Condit; or stand in the pocket and try and counter Lawlor who could eat his strikes all day and then knock is head off in the 5th. He may have success at lw, but ww is ridiculous ..
 
Barely know who this guy is
 
RockyLockridge said:
Back of the line wonderboy.



You mean blanketing him for close to half an hour?
Click to expand...
You never know, we might see him try to kickbox before he absolutely gasses and turns to blanket "heck with being entertaining" mode
 
marcusnz80 said:
Conor at ww is ridiculous. Imagine how badly wrestlef#$ked he'd get against guys like Hendricks, Maia and Woodley; Imagine him trying to outmove, outstrike and hurt the 6'2" Condit; or stand in the pocket and try and counter Lawlor who could eat his strikes all day and then knock is head off in the 5th. He may have success at lw, but ww is ridiculous ..
Click to expand...
But think of the fanboy rage if he loses at ww
 
Easy head kick KO for Wonderbra hands down chin up isn't a good idea against Wonderbra
 
marcusnz80 said:
Conor at ww is ridiculous. Imagine how badly wrestlef#$ked he'd get against guys like Hendricks, Maia and Woodley; Imagine him trying to outmove, outstrike and hurt the 6'2" Condit; or stand in the pocket and try and counter Lawlor who could eat his strikes all day and then knock is head off in the 5th. He may have success at lw, but ww is ridiculous ..
Click to expand...
Wow, someone making sense on Sherdog haha! This is a perfect response to any WW dreams Conor and his fans have. Condit would literally beat the living shit out of him, Woodley, Hendricks, Lawler, and Rory would put his ass to sleep nasty like. Maia would show him BJJ, and Matt Brown would make him quit. Now come to think of it, I hope he moves to WW haha.

Penn became champ at WW--they are virtually the same size--because of his striking and his incredible BJJ and dexterity. Conor only has striking, and sorry to say but that is not enough, not by a long shot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,022
Messages
56,556,147
Members
175,281
Latest member
ListenChris

Share this page

Back
Top