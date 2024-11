ferrisjso said: More generally I think they should be done with "episodes" until its inevitably time for remakes.



That being said I think episode 9 left the story in such a bad place its not possible for 3 new movies to make things worse and can only make it better. I simply cannot imagine a worse ending than Palpatines grandaughter being the last one standing as Luke and Leias ghosts smile in the background. Click to expand...

Yeah I'd tend to agree, as with the TV series I think the period either during the originals or between them and the sequels is were theres room to make decent films.I don't want to come over all culture war bro but there have been how many announcements of SW films which have been cancelled post episode 9? even that Rey sequel which we were told was close to filming seems to have been dropped. I do get the feeling were seeing some kind of legal malarkey going on, as in Lucasfilm or Kennedy have to say there making films to honour some agreement with DIsney even if they never intend to actually follow though.