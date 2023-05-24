First gameplay trailer.
Looks insanely good, to be expected from Insomniac.
No official release date as of yet but a Fall 2023 window was confirmed.
day one buy for sure, i really enjoyed the first one
will there be some kind of co-op mode?
No single player only.
Now I've had time to think, I'm not liking the black suit (coming from someone who loves the original alien black suit, Venom, the other black suit). It seems like a mix of the Spiderman 3 and Agent Venom suits (unfortunately I very much dislike those anyway), and looks really off to me.
I remember they did that for the trailer in the first one as wellI love this version of Spider-Man it’s my favorite outside of the 616 one which is hit or miss a lot of times due to constant retcons and whatever.
I stopped watching the gameplay/trailer after it started showing the switch to Miles, feel like it was showing me waaaaay too much and I saw a couple villains I’d have rather not seen right now smh. They showed like a full 15 min or so I’d rather experience that for myself it’s a day 1 buy for me anyways I don’t need to see gameplay lol
New boroughs confirmed.
This is how I felt about the FF16 trailer. Unfortunately once it started I didn't have the will to stop it.