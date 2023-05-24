PlayStation Spider-Man 2: Official Discussion

Dizzy

Dizzy

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
54,270
Reaction score
32,965
Fw7gF-IWcAItnXe

Fw7GfP2WcAAowlK

Fw7GfgkWcAIfjAE

Fw7Gf6WWcAcQA_y

First gameplay trailer.



Looks insanely good, to be expected from Insomniac.

No official release date as of yet but a Fall 2023 window was confirmed.
 
Last edited:
Miles Morales was pure cheese but I'll get this to swing around the city
 
So... Peter Parker is the black Spider Man in this one, and it co-stars Miles Morales?

<{anton}>
 
day one buy for sure, i really enjoyed the first one

will there be some kind of co-op mode?
 
ModernMatt said:
day one buy for sure, i really enjoyed the first one

will there be some kind of co-op mode?
Click to expand...

No single player only.


Now I've had time to think, I'm not liking the black suit (coming from someone who loves the original alien black suit, Venom, the other black suit). It seems like a mix of the Spiderman 3 and Agent Venom suits (unfortunately I very much dislike those anyway), and looks really off to me.
 
rikwebb said:
No single player only.


Now I've had time to think, I'm not liking the black suit (coming from someone who loves the original alien black suit, Venom, the other black suit). It seems like a mix of the Spiderman 3 and Agent Venom suits (unfortunately I very much dislike those anyway), and looks really off to me.
Click to expand...

The suit looked so OP that I have a feeling we wont get much time with it. Maybe after you beat the game you can start using it freely.
 
I love this version of Spider-Man it’s my favorite outside of the 616 one which is hit or miss a lot of times due to constant retcons and whatever.

I stopped watching the gameplay/trailer after it started showing the switch to Miles, feel like it was showing me waaaaay too much and I saw a couple villains I’d have rather not seen right now smh. They showed like a full 15 min or so I’d rather experience that for myself it’s a day 1 buy for me anyways I don’t need to see gameplay lol
 
Minnja said:
I love this version of Spider-Man it’s my favorite outside of the 616 one which is hit or miss a lot of times due to constant retcons and whatever.

I stopped watching the gameplay/trailer after it started showing the switch to Miles, feel like it was showing me waaaaay too much and I saw a couple villains I’d have rather not seen right now smh. They showed like a full 15 min or so I’d rather experience that for myself it’s a day 1 buy for me anyways I don’t need to see gameplay lol
Click to expand...
I remember they did that for the trailer in the first one as well
 
Minnja said:
I love this version of Spider-Man it’s my favorite outside of the 616 one which is hit or miss a lot of times due to constant retcons and whatever.

I stopped watching the gameplay/trailer after it started showing the switch to Miles, feel like it was showing me waaaaay too much and I saw a couple villains I’d have rather not seen right now smh. They showed like a full 15 min or so I’d rather experience that for myself it’s a day 1 buy for me anyways I don’t need to see gameplay lol
Click to expand...

This is how I felt about the FF16 trailer. Unfortunately once it started I didn't have the will to stop it.
 
Dizzy said:


New boroughs confirmed.
Click to expand...

Is this the first time since Ultimate Spider-Man that Queens and Brooklyn are available to play? Pretty cool if so
 
method115 said:
This is how I felt about the FF16 trailer. Unfortunately once it started I didn't have the will to stop it.
Click to expand...

I saw some of the gameplay of that too, a little more than I wanted to see. But I didn’t have the sound on since I was doing other stuff so I didn’t really get a sense of what was going on at least story/lore wise. Lot of great games I’m looking forward to the next couple months
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies THE FALL GUY Starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt (First Trailer)
2
Replies
20
Views
856
Lethal_Striker
Lethal_Striker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,761
Messages
55,165,209
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top