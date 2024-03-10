MXZT
Some were probably not old enough to see the Space Shuttle Challenger exploding. But I thought I'd ask this question anyway.
I honestly have more vivid memories with the Space Shuttle Challenger exploding, rather than the other one.
I totally forgot the Space Shuttle Columbia explosion happened. Even though it's more recent. Not sure why, maybe I was just a little kid when the Challenger exploded. So it gave me an indelible unforgettable memory for a young mind.
Both are very tragic and shocking indeed.
