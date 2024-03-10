Television Space Shuttle Columbia disaster or Space Shuttle Challenger disaster - Which shocked you more?

Which shocked you more?

  • Space Shuttle Columbia disaster

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Space Shuttle Challenger disaster

    Votes: 2 100.0%
  • Total voters
    2
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,200
Reaction score
40,469
Some were probably not old enough to see the Space Shuttle Challenger exploding. But I thought I'd ask this question anyway.

I honestly have more vivid memories with the Space Shuttle Challenger exploding, rather than the other one.

I totally forgot the Space Shuttle Columbia explosion happened. Even though it's more recent. Not sure why, maybe I was just a little kid when the Challenger exploded. So it gave me an indelible unforgettable memory for a young mind.

Both are very tragic and shocking indeed.



 
Challenger, for sure.

I was in elementary school at the time. It was odd for us kids watching the reactions of the staff, because adults were supposed to have it together. We got sent home early, but there wasn't a normal reaction to it. Normally, we'd be carrying on as we we're heading out for the day and getting ready to play outside. Not that day. It was quiet.
 
Looks like we might be getting a disasters tournament up next.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,597
Messages
55,225,497
Members
174,690
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top