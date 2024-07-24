SBC’s PR chief fired after Biden statement 'immediately sparks backlash from far-right factions' After President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday, July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, Brent Leatherwood — then president of the Southern Baptist Convention's public relations arm — applauded the decision as "selfless."Leatherwood argued, "We should...

So the organization that covered for sexual Predators thought it was bad for their PR Chief saying Biden did the right thing by stepping down.Southern Baptists Jesus is now Trump and will only accept hateful messages about Democrats.As someone who grew up Southern Baptist I don’t even recognize what they have become. They are more concerned with being a political machine than actually opening a Bible.