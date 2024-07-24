44nutman
SBC’s PR chief fired after Biden statement 'immediately sparks backlash from far-right factions'
After President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday, July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, Brent Leatherwood — then president of the Southern Baptist Convention's public relations arm — applauded the decision as "selfless."Leatherwood argued, "We should...
www.alternet.org
Southern Baptists Jesus is now Trump and will only accept hateful messages about Democrats.
As someone who grew up Southern Baptist I don’t even recognize what they have become. They are more concerned with being a political machine than actually opening a Bible.