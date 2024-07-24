Crime Southern Baptist fire PR Chief over comments about Biden stepping down

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
23,251
Reaction score
25,374
www.alternet.org

SBC’s PR chief fired after Biden statement 'immediately sparks backlash from far-right factions'

After President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday, July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, Brent Leatherwood — then president of the Southern Baptist Convention's public relations arm — applauded the decision as "selfless."Leatherwood argued, "We should...
www.alternet.org www.alternet.org
So the organization that covered for sexual Predators thought it was bad for their PR Chief saying Biden did the right thing by stepping down.
Southern Baptists Jesus is now Trump and will only accept hateful messages about Democrats.
As someone who grew up Southern Baptist I don’t even recognize what they have become. They are more concerned with being a political machine than actually opening a Bible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,338
Messages
55,902,612
Members
174,980
Latest member
koa pomaikai

Share this page

Back
Top