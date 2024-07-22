Elections sound bite fight

So as we know the American electorate takes its' time to carefully read, understand and vote strictly on policy issues. Gathering that knowledge from trusted unbiased fact based news organizations with moral and integrity beyond compaer. And with near 100% turnout of eligible voters, there is no doubt that a good policy statement released at the exact right time during the debates can make all the difference in who leads us.

But imagine a different world, where very few informed voters turned up and they voted mostly on sound bites they were fed by a unscrupulous tilted media.

What would be your original sound bite for the left and for the right?

If I were Kamala I'd go with

"Donald and I have both spent a lot of time in court rooms, me as a federal prosecutor trying to make the country safer and him as a felony defendant trying to escape justice"

If I were DJT i'd go with

"Everyone loves the backup quarterback until they have to throw a pass in the real game, don't let this back up come in and fumble away our country"

Yours?
 
kamala - "you can vote for first female and first woman of color to represent the United States of America on the world stage or the first felon to do so the choice is yours"

Donald- "This woman lost a primary to Sleepy Joe, a man incapable of even finishing the race, you can't let her jump in at the finish line and steal this election"
 
Kamala "When I look at what has become of his former cabinet members and friends, I wonder if Donald Trump has sent more people to prison than I have"

Donald "I was nominated by the people, she was selected by the democrats against the will of the people. This is america where the people not the political elite get to pick their president"
 
Kamala- "After my historic win, truly any american child, no matter their background, will know that they can grow up to become the president of the untied states of America. You can make American dream possible for all future generations with your vote>"

Donald- "You can have 4 more years of making america great again or 4 more years of flooding america with violent criminals and rampant inflation. If you want to be able to afford your dinner and be safe while shopping for it, I am your only choice"
 
Kamala "your vice presidential nominee called you a moral disgrace, reprehensible and wondered if you were a useful asshole like Nixon or America's Hitler. I know the american voters are smart enough to not let us find out if JD Vance was right."

Donald- "The democrats rejected you in the primary against the worst president and weakest candidate in history. Why would American people vote for you when your own party, thepeopel who know you best, rejected you absolutely and totally?"
 
