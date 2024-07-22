So as we know the American electorate takes its' time to carefully read, understand and vote strictly on policy issues. Gathering that knowledge from trusted unbiased fact based news organizations with moral and integrity beyond compaer. And with near 100% turnout of eligible voters, there is no doubt that a good policy statement released at the exact right time during the debates can make all the difference in who leads us.



But imagine a different world, where very few informed voters turned up and they voted mostly on sound bites they were fed by a unscrupulous tilted media.



What would be your original sound bite for the left and for the right?



If I were Kamala I'd go with



"Donald and I have both spent a lot of time in court rooms, me as a federal prosecutor trying to make the country safer and him as a felony defendant trying to escape justice"



If I were DJT i'd go with



"Everyone loves the backup quarterback until they have to throw a pass in the real game, don't let this back up come in and fumble away our country"



Yours?