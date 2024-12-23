Elections Soros given role with Dems... Was Maga right?

C

ChosenOne

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
1,532
Reaction score
2,416
We often complain how everything the Magats say they are against, they later show they have no issue with as long as it is to their benefit.

Whether it's Musk Twitter and Trumps Truth Social, "banning free speech", in the way they define it. Whether it is their position on groomers and :eek::eek::eek::eek:philes as they support Trump and his relationship with Epstein and Gaetz with his highschoolers.

But do they at least deserve credit for this....?

We can certainly say Magats have been consistent in decrying the power of Soros money and the Dem's allowing a billion to have any influence so with the Dems now putting Soros and Vivek Ramaswamy in charge of DOGE and giving that elitist super rich, conflicted via his government contracts, we should at least give the Magats credit for the outrage they are showing and their strong voice in pointing this one out.

At least we cannot say, this is yet another example of the Magats proving they do not hold a single value they will not flip when they perceive a benefit to themselves.

Here is Soros and Vivek getting ready to flex the power they have been given by Dems.

9aapsu.jpg



HULLO MAGATS???


200w.gif
 
The lack of self awareness and hypocrisy in these threads is always good for a chuckle. "Hey, political rival, you know that thing we did for decades that you hated? Well now you're doing it and we hate it and you're wrong for doing it."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Whippy McGee
Law FCC Approves the Purchase of over 200 Radio Stations with Foreign $ Ignoring Federal Law
2
Replies
30
Views
975
jefferz
jefferz
Hog-train
Elections Wake the F**k Up Dems: Running on Identity Politics Doesn't Work Anymore
10 11 12
Replies
226
Views
5K
Hog-train
Hog-train
C
Opinion As the rich get richer the answer is private giving and charities...
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
2K
jefferz
jefferz
SSgt Dickweed
Elections Elon Musk interviewed by Tucker Carlson
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
SSgt Dickweed
SSgt Dickweed

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,087
Messages
56,690,643
Members
175,352
Latest member
CyberCommander

Share this page

Back
Top