Sonnen: 'Shevchenko missed mark by not mentioning Manon Fiorot'

New-Project-1.png


“Can I tell you what one of my least favorite parts (of UFC 306) was? It’s very simple,”

"There was an alternate that flew in and weighed in in case anything happened with the Grasso-Shevchenko fight, Fiorot. At a minimum, it would have been nice if Valentina mentioned her. I feel like it’s clear that Fiorot is next."


"The crowd wasn’t thrilled with this match. If they were to do it again next year, it’s going to come lower and lower."

"I felt for Fiorot. To come over there, get licensed, go through all the medicals, go through the training camp, the weight cut, and there’s no opportunity, which means there’s not a very big check to split up with your team. At a minimum, you could have had a callout. On a human level, to a degree, it bothered me.”

Chael Sonnen: Valentina Shevchenko missed mark by not mentioning Manon Fiorot after UFC 306 title win

Chael Sonnen thinks Valentina Shevchenko made a mistake by not acknowledging Manon Fiorot after UFC 306.
chael’s view has always been that aside from winning the fight, post-fight interviews are the most important part of the fight because that’s when you set up your next fight with a callout. but it sounds like he’s suggesting valentina owes a callout to the alternate. are they friends? why does she owe her anything? that’s ufc’s job to compensate her for her time. if she’s “next,” ufc can just make the fight.
 
So why does the champ have to callout anyone? Being the champ and all...
 
