i love PowerSlap. it gives my fellow Polynesians a legal outlet to do what they'd probably be illegally doing on the streets. do i watch it? not really. is it entertaining? not really. do i believe Dana when he says it's popular and gigantic? not really. but dudes are getting paid and they signed up for it, so i don't give a shit. and if you think if UFC got rid of PowerSlap that UFC fighters would get paid more because of it, you're wrong. the money would go to Dana's driveway being the next host city for the Winter Olympics.