Media Someone finally tells Dana the truth about PowerSlap

Power slap is garbage, I don’t even know where to watch that trash. I also think Bareknuckle is stupid too while we are at it.
 
But it's become thr biggest sport in the world, Dana said so
 
G0DqOz.gif
 
i love PowerSlap. it gives my fellow Polynesians a legal outlet to do what they'd probably be illegally doing on the streets. do i watch it? not really. is it entertaining? not really. do i believe Dana when he says it's popular and gigantic? not really. but dudes are getting paid and they signed up for it, so i don't give a shit. and if you think if UFC got rid of PowerSlap that UFC fighters would get paid more because of it, you're wrong. the money would go to Dana's driveway being the next host city for the Winter Olympics.
giphy.gif
 
Dana is the only person in the world who's "real friends" are just Internet acquaintances🤡
He'll still give them free tickets to events, for "likes & subs"🤣
(Not banned like Ariel)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,081
Messages
56,028,074
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top