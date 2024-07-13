Somebody Save Me

MichiganMMA1978

MichiganMMA1978

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 19, 2014
Messages
9,178
Reaction score
12,353
Em dropped the "Death of Slim Shady" yesterday. One of his better albums in a long time imo.
But 1 track really stood out to me, and that would be "Somebody Save Me" cover of Jelly Rolls song. I don't know what it is exactly, but it just hits different to me. Not the typical Em song, but it might be the most meaningful song he's ever put out. His music always hit close to home for me, but this is different, it speaks to me in a way his other music never did. Never really listened to Jelly Roll, but dude can sing! The 2 of them together really is something special.
If you haven't heard it yet it's posted below, give it a listen and let me know your thoughts.
If you've heard it already, what's your thoughts?

 
Madmick said:
I've heard nothing but good things from everybody but @Da Speeit.
Click to expand...
I listened to a bit and had to change it.
Absolutely horrible. He doesnt make songs anymore just:

ranting and chanting the rambles of an ant in hill running from bill…oriley, my smile emoji sent to Laken Riley mustve pissed off the migrant who shanked her in the back of a Navigator with the navigation sent to Candance Owen’s plantation

Fucking dumb edgelord bullshit, terrible beats.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Joe Mama
New Eminem Song Dropped Today
2
Replies
30
Views
892
Hyperglide
Hyperglide
Fedorgasm
Song lyrics that hit you at the right time
Replies
12
Views
464
Hyperglide
Hyperglide
aerius
The incredible talent & versatility of Pelageya
Replies
2
Views
389
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,025
Messages
55,875,582
Members
174,974
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top