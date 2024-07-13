Em dropped the "Death of Slim Shady" yesterday. One of his better albums in a long time imo.

But 1 track really stood out to me, and that would be "Somebody Save Me" cover of Jelly Rolls song. I don't know what it is exactly, but it just hits different to me. Not the typical Em song, but it might be the most meaningful song he's ever put out. His music always hit close to home for me, but this is different, it speaks to me in a way his other music never did. Never really listened to Jelly Roll, but dude can sing! The 2 of them together really is something special.

If you haven't heard it yet it's posted below, give it a listen and let me know your thoughts.

If you've heard it already, what's your thoughts?



