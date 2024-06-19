  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The incredible talent & versatility of Pelageya

A few months ago I asked a music friend for recommendations on Russian folk music since I really enjoy my Red Army Choir albums of folk music & traditional Russian songs. He thought for a bit and said "Pelageya". I asked him for where to start and he says "just go to her Youtube channel and pick one, you'll love her".

Since most of us here are MMA fans, let's start with Fedor Emelianenko's entrance song to get an idea of what she's about.


I've heard many versions of the song and Pelageya's is definitely among the more impressive ones. She has an amazing voice, I haven't heard this kind of power & control outside of the opera world and I could listen to her sing traditional Russian songs all day.

But it gets better. Here Pelageya performs a Beatles cover in a country rock style, if you didn't know who was singing you'd be convince that this was some cover band from the southern US.
I'm like "this sounds like Jewel singing country rock"


And now for something completely different. I have no idea what this music is or what language it's in, but to me it has a strong resemblance to the traditional Native tribal music of my country. The man playing the flute thing is pretty badass too.


We'll end with a Beatles medley, the way she flips from Let it Be to Long & Winding Road is sweet and I think she really gets the feel of both songs.



It's been a very long time since a singer has made this kind of an impression on me. I've waited a few months to see if my initial feelings changed. They haven't. I'm as amazed today as I was when I first heard her sing. It's not just her amazing voice & skills, it's the say she gets feelings across in her music, she's one the very rare singers who makes me feel the music regardless of what she's singing. To me, she's right up there with some of the greatest singers I've ever heard. I can't say I'm surprised that there's a bunch of crying people in the audience in many of her videos.
 
