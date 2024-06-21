Somebody cloned my credit card.... I have their address

Brampton_Boy
Douchey Mc Douche
@red
- Joined
- Dec 7, 2002
- Messages
- 8,941
- Reaction score
- 4,025
So I just got an email confirming my purchase of a $2000 portable power station.....the only problem is, I never ordered a power station.
I log into my bank account, and I see that the charge has been posted to my credit card. Long story short, I called my credit card company and secured my account.
Where things get interesting is that the order confirmation has the person's address and name.
How should I play this..... I am tempted to pay a visit to Mr. Aman Narula, but I don't trust myself to stay calm. The alternative is to do nothing and let the bank do its thing, or perhaps call the police? I'm not sure how the latter works - they are obviously doing something illegal, but I'm not sure how seriously the police take things like credit card fraud.
I feel slighted and vengeful.
I log into my bank account, and I see that the charge has been posted to my credit card. Long story short, I called my credit card company and secured my account.
Where things get interesting is that the order confirmation has the person's address and name.
How should I play this..... I am tempted to pay a visit to Mr. Aman Narula, but I don't trust myself to stay calm. The alternative is to do nothing and let the bank do its thing, or perhaps call the police? I'm not sure how the latter works - they are obviously doing something illegal, but I'm not sure how seriously the police take things like credit card fraud.
I feel slighted and vengeful.