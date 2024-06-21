  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Somebody cloned my credit card.... I have their address

So I just got an email confirming my purchase of a $2000 portable power station.....the only problem is, I never ordered a power station.

I log into my bank account, and I see that the charge has been posted to my credit card. Long story short, I called my credit card company and secured my account.

Where things get interesting is that the order confirmation has the person's address and name.

How should I play this..... I am tempted to pay a visit to Mr. Aman Narula, but I don't trust myself to stay calm. The alternative is to do nothing and let the bank do its thing, or perhaps call the police? I'm not sure how the latter works - they are obviously doing something illegal, but I'm not sure how seriously the police take things like credit card fraud.

I feel slighted and vengeful.
 
What if you go over there and they steal your credit card again :oops:
 
If you're not going to stomp him out, at least call the cops. I'd guarantee your not the only card he stole, and maybe you could help out some other poor bastard that this sack of shit robbed.

I'm still leaning towards stomping...
 
toasty upppercuts.png
I'm with ya BB and I'm bringing 1 jab and 13 unlucky uppercuts for Mr. Narula......

But seriously call the cops
 
