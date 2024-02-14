Crime Some kind of mass shooting at the Superbowl parade

Typical KC toothless, tweaking methheads?
Or, usual suspects?
 
spamking said:
Good grief . . . . now we'll get to listen to all the gun control whiners.
Well, hold on. If the shooter is a cop, it's the cop's fault and all other cops are somehow culpable. Of course, if the shooter isn't a cop, it's the sentient gun's fault for hypnotizing the shooter into being a murderer.

Horse Style said:
Well, hold on. If the shooter is a cop, it's the cop's fault and all other cops are somehow culpable. Of course, if the shooter isn't a cop, it's the sentient gun's fault for hypnotizing the shooter into being a murderer.

Saw a video of fans tackling one of the guys as he started to run.. good shit.

I heard 1 dead so far - hopefully that is it. Could have been a lot worse.
 
Incoming truth:

“This never would have happened on my watch, it’s Taylor’s fault for working with Biden to win the Super Bowl.

May law enforcement find whom ever is responsible for this tragedy and release them as the true patriots they are.”

- Citizen trump
 
great, now the leftist agenda will gain more ground. it will turn into a gun issue or somehow this will be linked to MAGA or the perp is a democrat and this case gets buried.
 
They are saying that multiple people were hit in the crossfire between 2 people shooting at each other.
 
