White supremacy is harmful for several reasons, both in terms of its immediate impact on individuals and its broader societal effects. What these dems have done is disgraceful I am glad Trump is here to unify the country.
it's important to acknowledge that while slavery ended over 150 years ago, its effects are still felt today. We have made progress in many ways, but true equality requires continued efforts to dismantle systemic racism, ensure equal opportunities, and recognize the experiences and struggles of marginalized communities. Understanding the roots of white supremacy and its enduring effects is key to moving forward in a way that benefits all people. These people should be drummed out of society and scolded.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/oct/21/joe-biden-uses-ok-gesture-liberals-denounce-white-/
/https://x.com/FthePump1/status/1881492894433042827
Biden uses gesture liberals denounce as white supremacist
“OK” — has been called a white supremacist symbol by numerous left-leaning analysts.In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League added the “OK” sign to its list of white-supremacist signs.
/https://x.com/FthePump1/status/1881492894433042827