Elections Some Dems are Nazis, use Sieg Heiling and racist symbols

ShadowRun

ShadowRun

White supremacy is harmful for several reasons, both in terms of its immediate impact on individuals and its broader societal effects. What these dems have done is disgraceful I am glad Trump is here to unify the country.
it's important to acknowledge that while slavery ended over 150 years ago, its effects are still felt today. We have made progress in many ways, but true equality requires continued efforts to dismantle systemic racism, ensure equal opportunities, and recognize the experiences and struggles of marginalized communities. Understanding the roots of white supremacy and its enduring effects is key to moving forward in a way that benefits all people. These people should be drummed out of society and scolded.

Biden uses gesture liberals denounce as white supremacist​

“OK” — has been called a white supremacist symbol by numerous left-leaning analysts.​

In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League added the “OK” sign to its list of white-supremacist signs.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/oct/21/joe-biden-uses-ok-gesture-liberals-denounce-white-/

Biden uses gesture liberals denounce as white supremacist​

President Biden made a gesture that liberals frequently call a white supremacist dog whistle during Thursday’s CNN town-hall meeting. (CNN screen shot)








/https://x.com/FthePump1/status/1881492894433042827

 
I'm sure it's been a long day. Try to get some rest.

AfroBanana said:
Not that I care either way, but it’s not that hard.

Not even close lmao. That video is slowed and ends abruptly, and it doesn't really look close to the classic salute with the forcefully stretched arm and the palm down. It just looks like he's waving, and then slowed down and cut. I don't think Musk is a nazi or anything like that, but what he did was careless and retarded. He obviously didn't think it through because he's a spastic and moves unnaturally, often making strange gestures. But he should have, and the 'salute' was strange. I don't know why it's so hard to admit for Trump fanatics that he did something stupid and unusual.
 
Lol. Democrats latch onto every little thing because they are ridiculous children, and if you call them out they pretend they have no idea what you mean.
 
