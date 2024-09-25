Some boxing sparring

biscuitsbrah said: I like uppercuts to the head a lot. The body it’s hard for me to land unless I get them on the ropes, and usually only against lower competition. But I have been able to hurt two of my sparring partners to the liver, just not this guy. I understand what you mean about non boxers not being comfortable with the body.



I didn’t realize it till now, but I started having a lot more success angling to his weak side later on. The southpaw really does make it difficult. Anyway thanks for the feedback. I will be working on these things, which is funny because I have already had those in my mind, just secured my opinion Click to expand...

its a not so secret secret, but we are taught to fight southies by going outside so we dont get lined up for the straight left. But, if they know where you are going and what you generally are going to be working towards it makes it much easier to game plan for it. so yes switching it up and actually goign the other way is not bad you just need to be mindful when doing it.nothing you dont know alreadyalso more up down motion will help you alot. obviously more avenues of attack is better but just get more coming from non boxing background we also get that habit of oh no you lowered your base your head will get kicked or kneed into the stratosphere. think about it strategically though go down so you can force them up and or conversely go up so you force them down.i remmeber when i was a teenager we had lots of guys crosstraining thanks to the ultimate fighter and they just refused to learn how to level change because it wouldnt work on teh streetz or in the octagon. that always seemed dumb to me and it was shown to be dumb later when higher level strikers entered the sport.just focus on learning boxing honestly and later keep what works.i cant imagine a wresling boxing tank biscuits brah.maybe you could go and shut down pfl so they stop sending these annoying ass poups whenever i use this forum