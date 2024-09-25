Some boxing sparring

biscuitsbrah
I’ve been going to a new boxing gym a lot lately. Just started maybe a month ago.
A bunch of guys from the gym are going to a tournament called the Gene Louis in Arizona, so I’ve been getting some good rounds in here.
It’s also not looking like I’ll be getting an mma fight, so hopefully I can get on the tournament too. They have a novice division which the majority of guys going up are doing.
Here’s me sparring a 5-0 ammy. He won the Gene Louis tournament last year at 156, got a belt for it. He also has two local belts, pretty cool.
-Definitely felt like he was a step ahead in the sparring. I did ok.
-I think I have to keep my hands tighter, especially my lead hand
-Gonna try to tuck my chin and lower my posture a bit more, might help prevent me from doing a bad habit of leaning back when he feints at me.
Really want to react differently instead of just backing straight up
