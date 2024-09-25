Some boxing sparring

I’ve been going to a new boxing gym a lot lately. Just started maybe a month ago.

A bunch of guys from the gym are going to a tournament called the Gene Louis in Arizona, so I’ve been getting some good rounds in here.
It’s also not looking like I’ll be getting an mma fight, so hopefully I can get on the tournament too. They have a novice division which the majority of guys going up are doing.

Here’s me sparring a 5-0 ammy. He won the Gene Louis tournament last year at 156, got a belt for it. He also has two local belts, pretty cool.






-Definitely felt like he was a step ahead in the sparring. I did ok.

-I think I have to keep my hands tighter, especially my lead hand

-Gonna try to tuck my chin and lower my posture a bit more, might help prevent me from doing a bad habit of leaning back when he feints at me.
Really want to react differently instead of just backing straight up
 
Gene Lewis. My team and I will be there. Will check out the videos later
 
you did really well brudda

boxing a better boxer who is also a cursedpaw in enemy territory is a tall order

looking at the spar you do a lot of things that are good but it looks like there are some things you arent quite comfortable with yet probably based on not specializing in boxing

like you mentioned over reliance on pulling back. i would also add head hunting especially when the pressure and heat really turn up.
you could probably tighten up that straight right a bit you had one of those long loopy ones where you pulled it back in a full circle in your arm, alot of wasted motion.
maybe not totally applicable here but how comfortable are you with uppercuts to the head and body, and hooks to the body? speaking totally out of my ass and purely from my own prejudice but i have noticed that guys who dont really specialize in boxing have a really hard time getting truly comfortable and fluid with those punches
 
You landed a lot of good punches with him coming in. Looking solid, bro

I'd say doing more preemptive head movement wouldn't hurt... And I know it's not a habit most people will advocate to a fighter that competes in a sport that allows kicks to the head, but I disagree. You just need to be careful to not be doing things too predictably or in a rhythm that's too easy for you partner/opponent to read.
 
zapataxiv said:
you did really well brudda

boxing a better boxer who is also a cursedpaw in enemy territory is a tall order

looking at the spar you do a lot of things that are good but it looks like there are some things you arent quite comfortable with yet probably based on not specializing in boxing

like you mentioned over reliance on pulling back. i would also add head hunting especially when the pressure and heat really turn up.
you could probably tighten up that straight right a bit you had one of those long loopy ones where you pulled it back in a full circle in your arm, alot of wasted motion.
maybe not totally applicable here but how comfortable are you with uppercuts to the head and body, and hooks to the body? speaking totally out of my ass and purely from my own prejudice but i have noticed that guys who dont really specialize in boxing have a really hard time getting truly comfortable and fluid with those punches
I like uppercuts to the head a lot. The body it’s hard for me to land unless I get them on the ropes, and usually only against lower competition. But I have been able to hurt two of my sparring partners to the liver, just not this guy. I understand what you mean about non boxers not being comfortable with the body.

I didn’t realize it till now, but I started having a lot more success angling to his weak side later on. The southpaw really does make it difficult. Anyway thanks for the feedback. I will be working on these things, which is funny because I have already had those in my mind, just secured my opinion
 
Lucas Coradini said:
You landed a lot of good punches with him coming in. Looking solid, bro

I'd say doing more preemptive head movement wouldn't hurt... And I know it's not a habit most people will advocate to a fighter that competes in a sport that allows kicks to the head, but I disagree. You just need to be careful to not be doing things too predictably or in a rhythm that's too easy for you partner/opponent to read.
Yeah coach always said to move my head. I’m pretty stiff with head movement, I think I just gotta practice it against junker guys first
 
biscuitsbrah said:
I like uppercuts to the head a lot. The body it’s hard for me to land unless I get them on the ropes, and usually only against lower competition. But I have been able to hurt two of my sparring partners to the liver, just not this guy. I understand what you mean about non boxers not being comfortable with the body.

I didn’t realize it till now, but I started having a lot more success angling to his weak side later on. The southpaw really does make it difficult. Anyway thanks for the feedback. I will be working on these things, which is funny because I have already had those in my mind, just secured my opinion
its a not so secret secret, but we are taught to fight southies by going outside so we dont get lined up for the straight left. But, if they know where you are going and what you generally are going to be working towards it makes it much easier to game plan for it. so yes switching it up and actually goign the other way is not bad you just need to be mindful when doing it.
nothing you dont know already

also more up down motion will help you alot. obviously more avenues of attack is better but just get more coming from non boxing background we also get that habit of oh no you lowered your base your head will get kicked or kneed into the stratosphere. think about it strategically though go down so you can force them up and or conversely go up so you force them down.
i remmeber when i was a teenager we had lots of guys crosstraining thanks to the ultimate fighter and they just refused to learn how to level change because it wouldnt work on teh streetz or in the octagon. that always seemed dumb to me and it was shown to be dumb later when higher level strikers entered the sport.
just focus on learning boxing honestly and later keep what works.
i cant imagine a wresling boxing tank biscuits brah.
maybe you could go and shut down pfl so they stop sending these annoying ass poups whenever i use this forum
 
Nice work man. I saw that he wasn't in position to hit you and missed when you were constantly circling. He caught you when you stopped moving.

Work on level changes. Up and down to the body and head. That'll give you more chances to throw to the body as well. One little tip that helped land the uppercut when I was boxing was to throw it more forward than up, especially when throwing to the body.
zapataxiv said:
its a not so secret secret, but we are taught to fight southies by going outside so we dont get lined up for the straight left. But, if they know where you are going and what you generally are going to be working towards it makes it much easier to game plan for it. so yes switching it up and actually goign the other way is not bad you just need to be mindful when doing it.
nothing you dont know already
Especially in the beginning people don't realize you can be inside the southpaw's foot and still be at an advantage if you're facing his centerline and he isn't facing yours. I used that a lot against less experienced southpaws. They would get lead foot dominance thinking they have the advantage and throw the straight, but I would pivot and slip it for easy counters with my own straight.
 
