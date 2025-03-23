  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Sparring Light boxing sparring

UWanaPlayDaGame

UWanaPlayDaGame

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 11, 2012
Messages
2,774
Reaction score
720


I am the one who looks the most stiff and awkward. This is pretty light but if the other kid was really going for it he would smash my face every Friday, which wouldn't make any sense, plus the thing was filmed so well, it's my best chance to share and get roasted by sherdog.
for context, it's mostly a Muay Thai gym and I do the odd boxing sparring. the other guy is the coach's son and he fell in love and took up boxing instead, has had 3 or 4 amateur fights already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,082
Messages
57,072,727
Members
175,525
Latest member
Supa

Share this page

Back
Top