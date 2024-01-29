Scerpi
Video running around with Minnesota Dem Rep Omar stating her priority as a politician is for Somalia first and Islam second… no mention of the US
Then discusses how the US will help will assist Somalia in retaking Ethiopia and Kenya
We were profoundly surprised, even shocked on discovering the remarks made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) of Minnesota in a recent public forum, widely circulated on most social media platforms and attached below for your reference.The language she employed was regrettably unbecoming of both the office she holds and the constituents she represents.Her expressions were lacking in common decency and revealed a significant lack of understanding of basic facts. Specifically troubling, were her endeavors to revive the once-violent and dangerous ideology of Greater Somalia or Somali Weyn, which caused so much death, destruction and conflict in the Horn of Africa.Furthermore, her use of ethno-racist rhetoric didn't escape attention and left many, with a deep sense of disappointment.This was particularly bewildering for those who recall similar racist attacks she endured not long ago, of being ”not American enough” and was baffling to see her take a similar approach and accuse the entire #Somaliland nation of “falsely claiming Somali identity.”Moreover, her ignorance of #US - #Somaliland cooperation in the fight against terror and piracy in the Gulf of Aden & Gulf Of Berbera was shocking to say the least.We hope the house leadership and her caucus will take note of her public conduct, unbecoming a United States Congresswoman nor representative of the august house she serves in.
