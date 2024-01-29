International Somalian Ambassador condemns Ilhan Omar

Video running around with Minnesota Dem Rep Omar stating her priority as a politician is for Somalia first and Islam second… no mention of the US

Then discusses how the US will help will assist Somalia in retaking Ethiopia and Kenya

Lol…


We were profoundly surprised, even shocked on discovering the remarks made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) of Minnesota in a recent public forum, widely circulated on most social media platforms and attached below for your reference.The language she employed was regrettably unbecoming of both the office she holds and the constituents she represents.Her expressions were lacking in common decency and revealed a significant lack of understanding of basic facts. Specifically troubling, were her endeavors to revive the once-violent and dangerous ideology of Greater Somalia or Somali Weyn, which caused so much death, destruction and conflict in the Horn of Africa.Furthermore, her use of ethno-racist rhetoric didn't escape attention and left many, with a deep sense of disappointment.This was particularly bewildering for those who recall similar racist attacks she endured not long ago, of being ”not American enough” and was baffling to see her take a similar approach and accuse the entire #Somaliland nation of “falsely claiming Somali identity.”Moreover, her ignorance of #US - #Somaliland cooperation in the fight against terror and piracy in the Gulf of Aden & Gulf Of Berbera was shocking to say the least.We hope the house leadership and her caucus will take note of her public conduct, unbecoming a United States Congresswoman nor representative of the august house she serves in.

GButGLpXUAAiv7I



How did she voted in again? Lol… another CT I guess
 
“How did she voted again?”

You answered your own question within your own post or don’t you read your own posts before posting?

What the fuck does CT have to do with getting voted in?
 
“How did she voted again?”

You answered your own question within your own post or don’t you read your own posts before posting?

What the fuck does CT have to do with getting voted in?
Nice deflect… lol. Dont address her comments

But yes, how would a radical Muslim get elected in a state like Minnesot? Use your pea brain

What happened there?
 
Nice deflect… lol. Dont address her comments

But yes, how would a radical Muslim get elected in a state like Minnesot? Use your pea brain

What happened there?
Her comments are stupid but in your post it states “the largest Somali population in the west”. Or do you think she is cheating the voting system or something?

You pose a good question though. Is it illegal for her to help Somalia if it doesn’t affect America negatively?

America has a lot of allies that are helped like israel by politicians so what’s the difference here?

Did we not see a lot of reps say the same thing about Israel recently? How many threads did you make about them? Or do you only hate her because she is black and wants to help a black country?
 
Did you read the Ambassador comments?

The Somalian Govt is currently assisting against Al-Shabaab Islam terrorist rebels in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Omar is telling them the US will assist those radical terrorists

 
