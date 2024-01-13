A Somali police officers stands guard during a march against the Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal. Photograph: Feisal Omar/Reuters

Fred Harter

Addis Ababa

Sat 13 Jan 2024 11.00 GMT

“We are pursuing all diplomatic options and I think Ethiopia will come to its senses, but we are ready for a war if Abiy wants a war,”

Ethiopia and Somalia fought a conflict in 1977-78 over a disputed region and tensions still run deep.

Somaliland was a British colony until 1960.

Without recognition, Somaliland struggles to attract investment and is cut off from international finance, which is mostly channelled through Mogadishu.

“Without that, nothing is going to happen.” He added that discussions had been progressing “for years”. “Ethiopia needs sea access and we need recognition, so you can see how these needs can be dealt with.”

“150 million people can’t live in a geographic prison.”

“If this deal with Somaliland falls through, Ethiopia will try to find a port somewhere else, so this is going to shape regional dynamics for years to come.”