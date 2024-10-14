lsa
Dog Lover
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 70,953
- Reaction score
- 97,634
"Resident found naked man in his bed
A resident of Viborg was surprised on Sunday morning by an unknown naked man sleeping in his bed.
Officers drove the man home, but he was later seen in the area again. This time, too, he was naked - but wearing socks."
Remember to always wear socks
Remember to always wear socks