"Resident found naked man in his bed
A resident of Viborg was surprised on Sunday morning by an unknown naked man sleeping in his bed.
Officers drove the man home, but he was later seen in the area again. This time, too, he was naked - but wearing socks."
Remember to always wear socks
 
Socks is the clothing I least want to wear.
 
Did he wake up next to the naked guy or just find him in a bed in his home?

English translation of that article from the link:
A resident of Firkløvervej in Viborg got himself something of a surprise on Sunday morning when he suddenly discovered that there was a naked man sleeping in his bed.
Police were called and officers arranged to have the intruder driven home.
A few hours later, a new review came from the area. A man wearing only socks walked around outside, and it turned out to be the 70-year-old, who once again got help from the law enforcement.
"The man has had no ill intention and we will now follow up on the case to ensure that he gets the necessary help," police commissioner Stephan Weber of the local police in Viborg said.
Also, @Zer would be rich if he had a nickel every time he woke up to some unknown naked guy in his bed.
 
