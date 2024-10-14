A resident of Firkløvervej in Viborg got himself something of a surprise on Sunday morning when he suddenly discovered that there was a naked man sleeping in his bed.

Police were called and officers arranged to have the intruder driven home.

A few hours later, a new review came from the area. A man wearing only socks walked around outside, and it turned out to be the 70-year-old, who once again got help from the law enforcement.

"The man has had no ill intention and we will now follow up on the case to ensure that he gets the necessary help," police commissioner Stephan Weber of the local police in Viborg said.