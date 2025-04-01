Getting rubbish off my chest.

I moved into my first bought property a couple of months ago. It's a New Build, small one bedroom, but spacious. I should be proud, but I'm absolutely miserable.I signed onto my local leisure centre for £50 a month, locked in for a year. Honestly, I haven't really felt my workouts. I thought I'd like getting back on the punch bag, but I was never satisfied. I'm also coming off injuries that went throughout all last year, and an illness that has currently cleared.On my first day, I screwed up. I have struggled with severe anxiety and body issues since I was young, and due to my last bought of sciatica that I've only just recovered from, I thought that I should stop with the machine presses and instead focus on swimming and more cardio related exercises. I hate the thought of going even half-naked in front of people, but the chlorine in the hot-tub that I soaked in a couple of years back at Anglesey with my partner, really brought me back.I asked the receptionist when the quietest time is and she said that she couldn't answer it, so I did some time on the punch bag, ran a bit, did a few chin ups and dips, some kettlebell stuff and then had a shower, got my cargo swim wear on, a towel over my shoulders and my sandals, then headed to the swimming pool, only to find that to my horror, little kids were taking their swimming lessons. I must have stood there for about a minute and a half, trying not to look weird,, but just looking to see if there were empty lanes available. I also looked briefly at the lifeguard for advice, but I wasn't acknowledged. I thought that I should leave him alone.I bailed on the idea, turned back and went through A changing room door, which I thought was back where I came, but I was wrong. Unfortunately, as a sufferer of anxiety, I can plough through things but I get confused. I see but I stop focusing visually, so everything becomes a blur. I get confused, don't think properly, don't properly pay attention to my surroundings. I just wanted to get back to my locker, get my clothes and a spare set of clothes and get a shower, but as I looked up, I realised that, despite the colour scheme and the type of lockers being the same, that the layout was different. I heard no high-pitched screeches, a small kid might have been in there, but whoever it was, was quiet and afar, and whoever it was, was just a blur to me. I turned back, looked up at the door, only to see a large female-shaped sign printed on the glass door. I let out an audible, "OH SHIT!", made a very fast beeline out of the door and then went straight back into the mens. I grabbed my stuff, had another shower, got dressed and then promptly left. Nobody said anything.I went to the gym a week after that. Nothing happened. A week after, I walked back to the gym, but close to town, a man in the black pick-up truck pulled up on the far side of the road and shouted at me in a rage, calling me "A FUCKING...." waste? a disgrace? I didn't hear it, but it was full of anger and what I saw of the man didn't look particularly jokey. I must have pulled a confused face, he didn't stick around and drove off down the road. Immediately after, another pick-up, same colour but with highway operation markings on the back, pulled over and said "STOP STARING AT KIDS!", before driving off quickly. I didn't say anything, just pulled a confused face and looked around. I wasn't ready and I didn't feel particularly good at the time. I felt dazed. I just looked down the end of the road for a second, passed the couple with a small girl on the pavement and called myself "better than that" and that I'd report them to the police. I did make a police report online after my gym session. No cameras, no witnesses, it didn't go anywhere.I don't like shit-talk. Despite my lifelong love of pro-wrestling, it isn't a natural thing for me and I've always viewed it as below me. I was also sick after this, having picked up my girlfriends bug that she got from work, which coincided with the start of my issues with hayfever. I haven't been back to the gym though, not so much out of fear, I told myself that I'd get them on camera if they started again, but I just dislike the thought of going back to the gym and back into town. It's a rundown shit-hole, a mile too long with not much there. It still bothered me for days. I wondered if they were just random pricks or if they had a legitimate gripe with me and children. I'm nophile, just awkward as hell due to my inability to navigate the world when stressed, so a few days later, I called the health centre and explained the situation with what must sound like an admittedly flimsy as hell but true excuses, hoping that I could explain myself to anyone who had made complaints about me. Turns out that the receptionist wasn't aware of any complaints and was actually quite kind and understanding on the phone. He even pointed to the fact that the town is home to quite a few of the "travelling community" and that it was probably them acting up. I thanked him, told him to contact me if anything came up and hung up. I still haven't been back there. I've been sick with this bug, I've only just recovered and frankly I've lost the gym bug as well. I'm sick of feeling weak and injured all the time, and my desire to swim has gone for now.I'm supposed to be proud of my new home, but I have no respect for my nearest town. My live-in girlfriend has also been sick, blaming the construction down the road that keeps bringing in this bright yellow dust into the home. It's there, I understand, and it's made me feel weary when going from my couch to my bed. I don't want to track anything in with me. I've been frustrated with her lack of wanting to go out but I understand it now. I looked at her as she approached my cheap dining table about a week ago and I realised that our age difference had finally caught up with us. I am losing hair on the back of my head, I am ageing, unable to shift weight and I tire easily. She, in her own kindness, looks outright haggard. Sex is done for us, now mutually, and I barely even want to cuddle her anymore. I'd rather be on my own until I die, though I do care about her. I don't want to put her under undue stress. She hasn't mentioned her desire to return to Thailand yet. She just moans about the dust all the time, so I moan too, tell her how I do nothing right and that I have nothing to live for, as everything is utter shit. She just told me that my place will be beautiful, in a year. I've started sleeping during the day as well as night. I don't want to know, about anything so I'll get a few hours.I'm just low. I should be proud of my accomplishments but it seems that life won't allow me to be. I'm just trying to get some money together for that long trip to Japan, yet I'm not even feeling that. I'm fortunate not to be renting anymore, though it still feels like the same shit, different day, and that I'm slowly dying a slow, mundane death. I don't want to see anyone or do anything. I haven't left the flat in two days, I've started online shopping for groceries and I'm only going out today for a quick drive and to get something to eat. It's like nothing out there appeals at all. Dark thoughts have returned as well, even though my wage allows me to save and I can get a good nights sleep every night.I just had to put this rant down and I'd like some responses back. I've had it in my head for a while and I can't seem to shift it. I'm going to get some food. Thanks all. Please remember to give this thread a sad emoji. I'm gunning for Saddest Poster 2025. I've been working hard on it.Edit: Don't get me started on my old rental either. Two months and I still haven't received my deposit back, or even a breakdown of what may need to come out of it. I drove past it the other day, looked empty.