So why did Usman lose the trilogy vs Leon?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,138
Reaction score
4,396
After the Belal vs Leon fight, I'm really curious as to why Usman lost the fight? Usman is a better striker than Belal, equal level of cardio, is stronger and faster but he struggled closing the distance against Leon while Belal was able to do it. The one thing that gave Belal an advantage was his BJJ as Usman doesn't really have control people on the ground but in the second match, his pressure was enough to win him rounds, until the head kick KO.
Was Usman not in the right head space in the trilogy? Was the Leon we saw in the trilogy the better version vs the one we saw at 304?
Also, is Prime Usman vs Belal a mismatch or is it closer than I think?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AldoStillGoat
Kamaru Usman is better than Leon Edwards.. we need a rematch
2
Replies
37
Views
878
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
Leon Edwards
Why would Leon fight Belal? Leon already worked him over.
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards
AldoStillGoat
Belal “Remember the name” Muhammad will maul Leon and make it look easy
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
4K
AldoStillGoat
AldoStillGoat
LoveMyMMA
Rewatch Hot Take: Belal vs. Leon II was entertaining
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
smalliebiggs
smalliebiggs
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
775
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,405
Messages
55,979,505
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top