So why did Usman lose the trilogy vs Leon?

After the Belal vs Leon fight, I'm really curious as to why Usman lost the fight? Usman is a better striker than Belal, equal level of cardio, is stronger and faster but he struggled closing the distance against Leon while Belal was able to do it. The one thing that gave Belal an advantage was his BJJ as Usman doesn't really have control people on the ground but in the second match, his pressure was enough to win him rounds, until the head kick KO.

Was Usman not in the right head space in the trilogy? Was the Leon we saw in the trilogy the better version vs the one we saw at 304?

Also, is Prime Usman vs Belal a mismatch or is it closer than I think?