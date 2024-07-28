So where does Blaydes go from here?

It's really obvious now that he's very vulnerable to power punchers. He's always been susceptible to getting caught, but a jab dropping you like that is bad news.When he was younger he survived clean knees from Overeem and clean overhands from Hunt, but that damage adds up.He's still a good fighter though, solid skill set and in my opinion he'd still comfortably fighters like Spivak, Tybura and those type of fighters. Gane and Volkov are still winnable.The winner of Spivak vs Tybura is probably a good comeback fight for him, but do you see him working his way back up to a title shot?