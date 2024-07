If the Conor fight falls through, I wouldn't be surprised if Chandler gets a title shot instead. The UFC might feel inclined to do him a solid since he was a good little soldier and took his medicine while Conor played him for a fool.



Outside of that, he's really in a bind. I doubt he'll fight a rising prospect down in the rankings (he's 38, so he doesn't have any more time to waste), and he's already lost to Gaethje/Dusin/Charles. Perhaps a former champ like RDA, Volk, or Max would be enticing, although I don't know why Max or Volk would have any interest in that fight.