If Chandler had a high fight IQ, he could’ve been the next GSP

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 4,003
- Reaction score
- 1,424
If Chandler fought safer and focused more on technique, his athleticism and wrestling alone would’ve made him one of the LW elites, well maybe not like GSP’s level but close to it.
I remember prior to the GSP and BJ Penn rematch, BJ was saying that GSP was more of an athlete than a fighter. That’s what I see with Chandler. The man has nuclear athleticism but he’s using it the wrong way. I’m afraid it’s too late for him to change now, but if there is ever a LW as explosive as him, that fighter will get far if fought with more intelligence.
I remember prior to the GSP and BJ Penn rematch, BJ was saying that GSP was more of an athlete than a fighter. That’s what I see with Chandler. The man has nuclear athleticism but he’s using it the wrong way. I’m afraid it’s too late for him to change now, but if there is ever a LW as explosive as him, that fighter will get far if fought with more intelligence.