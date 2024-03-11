So I got a „herniated disc warning“ when deadlifting

As I was deadlifting the bar from the ground I felt a little snap in my lower spinal area and right away that unmistakable hernia pain around the lower back/hips/glutes appeared. I stopped right away and went on pain killers. Thought fuck me here we go again (I herniated my back 2 years ago but it was fully healed).

To my astonishment though, the acute phase was nowhere near where it was 2 years ago and it stopped bothering me after a week.

Now after 2 weeks I feel like my range of motion is back and I am like pretty much painless.

The orthopedic doctor thinks that it was just a muscle cramp but WTF, it REALLY felt just like the herniated disc I had 2 years ago.

So can the spine send signals like that without being already fucked?
 
