So Colby finally fought a young contender in his prime

And he got utterly fucking demolished.

Anyone who actually spouted nonsense of him being a championship caliber fighter can promptly fuck off. Guy's literally avoided these fights his entire career until he got forced into one. Washed up Woodley and Masvidal are not quality wins.
 
Portland8242 said:
And he got utterly fucking demolished.

Anyone who actually spouted nonsense of him being a championship caliber fighter can promptly fuck off. Guy's literally avoided these fights his entire career until he got forced into one.
Click to expand...
Colby is not a real American. We don't like losers. He needs to be deported to Brazil tonight.
 
Exactly, no wonder that coward was always so scared of fighting anybody legit and always had to resort on washed up, smallers or journeymen fighters.
 
Mammothman said:
Exactly, no wonder that coward was always so scared of fighting anybody legit and always had to resort on washed up, smallers or journeymen fighters.
Click to expand...
After the Edwards fight the UFC finally had enough of his shit, he's fighting a young contender and not 42 year old Wonderboy.
 
That was so satisfying. To see him get pieced up on his feet. To see takedowns get stuffed over and over again. To see him being able to do so little from top position that it was basically "lay and pray." And most importantly, to see him LOSE.

My only complaint is that it ended by doctor stoppage. That gives Colby the perfect excuse to claim he didn't really lose, that the doctor stopped it. Just like McGregor tried to do in the immediate aftermath of the Porier fight. And that's what he'll do, claim he didn't actually lose, that the doctor just hates him because he loves Trump, that he's still the best and he wasn't hurt, blah blah blah.

But the biggest difference to me between McGregor and Colby, McGregor's was kind of a fluke, he was fighting and then just boom, his leg/foot broke. But with Colby, the doctor stoppage was necessitated because Colby was getting his ass kicked badly!
 
Last edited:
Outside of a gash on his eyelid that immediately bled into his eye. It wasn't that much of a 1 sided beating.

Colby wasn't in it for a 2 or 3 round fight. He plan is always to weather the storm and fight the 4th and 5th rounds.

The amount of blood made it difficult to maintain wrestling control.

I'm a Colby fan fwiw, but I don't have any issues admitting he was down 3-0.
 
Portland8242 said:
And he got utterly fucking demolished.

Anyone who actually spouted nonsense of him being a championship caliber fighter can promptly fuck off. Guy's literally avoided these fights his entire career until he got forced into one. Washed up Woodley and Masvidal are not quality wins.
Click to expand...
This was very good for the sport. Using a character to angle for easy fights B.S. needs to end in this sport. This was important for everybody to see. Great, Colby came out with Chael and Hulk Hogan. After the walkout, he couldn't compete with the guy in front of him. Enough with the B.S. characters and let's get back to the best fighters getting a crack at the top of the division.
 
The cut on his eye was from Buckley's knuckle when Colby attempted a takedown. It was obviously made worse but still a bit unlucky.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Honestly after watching that fight, i dont think the Wonderboy fight is a bad fight to make for Colby.

Wonderboy was beating Buckley before the Ko. I would favor him over Colby atp
 
NextGen said:
This isn't the same Colby from 3+ years ago.

He actually looks like a completely different fighter now. It's crazy how quickly he declined.
Click to expand...
Disagree completely. Hypothetically if that's 42 year old Wonderboy then he probably does his thing and his dumb fanboys come out again and proclaim his greatness, much like they did with Woodley and Masvidal.

The actual truth is we have no point of reference for Colby from 3+ years ago because all he did was sit out for title fights and fight washed up gimme matchups.
 
Portland8242 said:
Maybe he should learn how to shoot better takedowns so he doesn't get punched doing it then.
Click to expand...

It's just luck bro. Their in a fight.

But his face wasn't so busted up from Buckley that he couldn't continue. Buckley landed some and an elbow when he got on top.

But it's not like Colby was turtled up and giving up. He was still fighting and landing himself.

I just would've liked to see this fight go 4 or 5 rounds or have Buckley KO Colby definitively.
 
Portland8242 said:
Disagree completely. Hypothetically if that's 42 year old Wonderboy then he probably does his thing and his dumb fanboys come out again and proclaim his greatness, much like they did with Woodley and Masvidal.

The actual truth is we have no point of reference for Colby from 3+ years ago because all he did was sit out for title fights and fight washed up gimme matchups.
Click to expand...
He's physically not nearly the same guy. It's very apparent.
 
