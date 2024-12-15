So Colby finally fought a young contender in his prime

That was so satisfying. To see him get pieced up on his feet. To see takedowns get stuffed over and over again. To see him being able to do so little from top position that it was basically "lay and pray." And most importantly, to see him LOSE.



My only complaint is that it ended by doctor stoppage. That gives Colby the perfect excuse to claim he didn't really lose, that the doctor stopped it. Just like McGregor tried to do in the immediate aftermath of the Porier fight. And that's what he'll do, claim he didn't actually lose, that the doctor just hates him because he loves Trump, that he's still the best and he wasn't hurt, blah blah blah.



But the biggest difference to me between McGregor and Colby, McGregor's was kind of a fluke, he was fighting and then just boom, his leg/foot broke. But with Colby, the doctor stoppage was necessitated because Colby was getting his ass kicked badly!