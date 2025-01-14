  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Law So can we now finally prosecute Fauci?

Elon isn't actually in the White House, DOGE is just an advisory board and not an actual government agency. I'm sure everyone involved will be bored of it within a year.

Also, prosecute is a verb and Fauci is a proper noun, kind of silly really.
 
I expect a lot of weaponizing of the justice department by the Trump administration, or the threat thereof to coerce compliance
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Might want to change that signature lmao
I haven't looked at my sig in years. What does it even say? lol

Oh haha. Yeah lost a bet a while back with JVS. I think it was that I expected the inflation nut kick to continue in to 2022
 
Despite the Biden admin doing so, weaponization of the DOJ sets a horrible precedent.
 
No. Biden will pardon him for like the past 40 fuckin' years on his way out. Those pardons for the administration are coming. No doubt in my mind that that will be Biden's final disgraceful act.
 
HereticBD said:
No. Biden will pardon him for like the past 40 fuckin' years on his way out. Those pardons for the administration are coming. No doubt in my mind that that will be Biden's final disgraceful act.
Even if he "pardons" him it will still be a small victory as it's basically admitting he should be prosecuted.

By the way where is that little rat hiding out these days, no sign of him since we stopped talking about Covid.
 
Usually one would have to have committed crimes for prosecution to occur. While I don’t have faith in the Trump administration to abide by that, Fauci has done nothing worthy of prosecution.

And lol @ calling “prosecute Fauci” pronouns. What a stupid thing to say.
 
Koro_11 said:
As Elon famously tweeted a couple of years ago, my pronouns are "prosecute Fauci".

So now that Elon is in the white house, any chance of this finally happening?
You are not American, so NO you can not prosecute him.
 
Biden is likely to pardon Fauci which will just confirm he was responsible for covid.
 
Can he actually be prosected for lying to congress since he had the authority to change the definition of "gain of function tests", and changed the meaning to circumvent the laws?
 
HockeyBjj said:
I expect a lot of weaponizing of the justice department by the Trump administration, or the threat thereof to coerce compliance
Sounds familiar...

I don't care about prosecuting Fauchi, but I would like to see all his shady shit exposed. Going to back to the Aids crisis and AZT.

Honestly, don't care about the guy anymore. He lied at times, refused to say whether people gathered at BLM riots, denied the lab leak theory at the best of his buddy Daszak, all while schools, churches and restaurants were getting harrassed and shutdown. He's clearly an alpha political animal who knew how to play the system. The incriminating emails didn't sway people either way. You ignored them if you supported him, you pointed at them as evidence of his corruption if you didn't. His net worth is reported north of $11 million on a government salary... allrighty then

Meh...

In the end, he used Peter Dasik and Ecohealth has a proxy to evade the US's ban on gain of function and moved the research to China.



Seriously.... As Jon Stewart said, a coronavirus outbreak started within blocks from a major lab that specializes on... wait for it... coronaviruses. It asinine to believe the wet market theory. Though to this day, both options remain on the table because China refuses to cooperate and scrubbed the lab. Shocking... lol

I don't what the percentages are... maybe 5%, maybe 50%... but Fauchi indirectly may have a had a part to play in COVID. And we'll never know because he was "The Science" and arbiter all "Fact based" information from our health agencies during COVID.
 
