HockeyBjj said: I expect a lot of weaponizing of the justice department by the Trump administration, or the threat thereof to coerce compliance

Sounds familiar...I don't care about prosecuting Fauchi, but I would like to see all his shady shit exposed. Going to back to the Aids crisis and AZT.Honestly, don't care about the guy anymore. He lied at times, refused to say whether people gathered at BLM riots, denied the lab leak theory at the best of his buddy Daszak, all while schools, churches and restaurants were getting harrassed and shutdown. He's clearly an alpha political animal who knew how to play the system. The incriminating emails didn't sway people either way. You ignored them if you supported him, you pointed at them as evidence of his corruption if you didn't. His net worth is reported north of $11 million on a government salary... allrighty thenMeh...In the end, he used Peter Dasik and Ecohealth has a proxy to evade the US's ban on gain of function and moved the research to China.Seriously.... As Jon Stewart said, a coronavirus outbreak started within blocks from a major lab that specializes on... wait for it... coronaviruses. It asinine to believe the wet market theory. Though to this day, both options remain on the table because China refuses to cooperate and scrubbed the lab. Shocking... lolI don't what the percentages are... maybe 5%, maybe 50%... but Fauchi indirectly may have a had a part to play in COVID. And we'll never know because he was "The Science" and arbiter all "Fact based" information from our health agencies during COVID.