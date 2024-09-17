"Smiling For Pictures"

Nameless Ghoul

Nameless Ghoul

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 22, 2014
Messages
10,267
Reaction score
5,393
Is anyone else terrible at this? I have always felt I was displaying "genuine happiness emotion", but recently got called out by my brother-in law for giving "mugshot photos" during our family vacation. I also previously have been literally cussed out by friend's moms for ruined wedding party photos, lol. I don't know? I guess I should "ham" it up more, and hope that works? Or is there some other "secret"? Also..just for reference I do have all of my teeth, and they aren't jacked up, so I'm not trying to "hide" anything.
 
Yeah I hate posing for pictures, or taking pictures in general
I use to always just do stupid stuff and end up ruining photos
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,545
Messages
56,201,657
Members
175,106
Latest member
Old Scratch

Share this page

Back
Top