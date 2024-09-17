"Smiling For Pictures"

Is anyone else terrible at this? I have always felt I was displaying "genuine happiness emotion", but recently got called out by my brother-in law for giving "mugshot photos" during our family vacation. I also previously have been literally cussed out by friend's moms for ruined wedding party photos, lol. I don't know? I guess I should "ham" it up more, and hope that works? Or is there some other "secret"? Also..just for reference I do have all of my teeth, and they aren't jacked up, so I'm not trying to "hide" anything.