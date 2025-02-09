To tell or not to tell?

This is a question explored in countless media that, as i rewatch MadMan i have to admit, i do not think 'telling' is always the best path.The scenario of this question is one time affair that you engage in, you break it off and feel genuine deep guilt and realize how much you love your spouse, and you commit to yourself you will never do it again. You also will not be caught on this unless you tell your spouse.If you do not tell, you will certainly live with any residual guilt you feel, but as with generations of 'unspoken affairs' that happened in prior generations, if this secret is kept, your spouse, kids, grandkids will live and die in their perception of a happy stable family. If you tell it will lead to misery, divorce, trust issues (not just for spouse but that ripple in to kids and grandkids) and all the predictable fall out from such a betrayal.So as the person who cheated (lets use the Dr's wife) in this scenario, if you had high assurance the affair would never be known (a better scenario than the MadMan one would be vacation sex with a stranger), do you believe you should tell the spouse anyway, as they have a right to know and share the misery with you, and experience the fall out.Or do you live with it and suffer all the guilt alone, while allowing the family to enjoy the facade of a perfect family???(inb4 'TS is looking for people to tell him to not admit he cheated')