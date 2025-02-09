  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

To tell or not to tell?

ChosenOne

ChosenOne

Jul 2, 2024
2,105
3,115
This is a question explored in countless media that, as i rewatch MadMan i have to admit, i do not think 'telling' is always the best path.


uhnapqltp6fb1.jpg


IMG_20150413_103717.jpg


The scenario of this question is one time affair that you engage in, you break it off and feel genuine deep guilt and realize how much you love your spouse, and you commit to yourself you will never do it again. You also will not be caught on this unless you tell your spouse.

If you do not tell, you will certainly live with any residual guilt you feel, but as with generations of 'unspoken affairs' that happened in prior generations, if this secret is kept, your spouse, kids, grandkids will live and die in their perception of a happy stable family. If you tell it will lead to misery, divorce, trust issues (not just for spouse but that ripple in to kids and grandkids) and all the predictable fall out from such a betrayal.

So as the person who cheated (lets use the Dr's wife) in this scenario, if you had high assurance the affair would never be known (a better scenario than the MadMan one would be vacation sex with a stranger), do you believe you should tell the spouse anyway, as they have a right to know and share the misery with you, and experience the fall out.

Or do you live with it and suffer all the guilt alone, while allowing the family to enjoy the facade of a perfect family???

(inb4 'TS is looking for people to tell him to not admit he cheated')
 
If the primary reason you're telling us to alleviate the guilt you're feeling, then it's selfish to tell. Because the only person that benefits is you. You now feel less guilty because you got it off your chest.

But it's also not fair to your spouse to let them live a lie. Maybe the best action is to split with your spouse, and then while you're separated, tell them you cheated a long time ago. Let then be mad at you for a while and then try to gain forgiveness and see if she'll start dating you again. That way, she's choosing to date you knowing the full truth, rather than just "staying" with you and resenting you for the rest of your marriage.
 
Fedorgasm said:
If the primary reason you're telling us to alleviate the guilt you're feeling, then it's selfish to tell. Because the only person that benefits is you. You now feel less guilty because you got it off your chest.

But it's also not fair to your spouse to let them live a lie. Maybe the best action is to split with your spouse, and then while you're separated, tell them you cheated a long time ago. Let then be mad at you for a while and then try to gain forgiveness and see if she'll start dating you again. That way, she's choosing to date you knowing the full truth, rather than just "staying" with you and resenting you for the rest of your marriage.
So i am curious.

There are countless generations of husbands of wives and kids and grandkids who dies feeling they had an idealistic family life, and they (especially kids and grandkids) went on to have healthy relationships as they never dealt with this destruction of trust.

Do you feel the parent who choose to keep the secret was wrong, and out of some obligation to disclosure, should have ended the marriage anyway and shared the lie later? Were they wrong not to do that?
 
Spam On Rye said:
Man, you're really invested in this show.
I do really enjoy this show. It is my second viewing now, since its original airing.

But that is not what this question is about as this question is pretty eternal. The show just triggered me to ask it.
 
ChosenOne said:
So i am curious.

There are countless generations of husbands of wives and kids and grandkids who dies feeling they had an idealistic family life, and they (especially kids and grandkids) went on to have healthy relationships as they never dealt with this destruction of trust.

Do you feel the parent who choose to keep the secret was wrong, and out of some obligation to disclosure, should have ended the marriage anyway and shared the lie later? Were they wrong not to do that?
Yeah from a moral perspective, yes. Especially since they thought they'd never get caught but with DNA testing it's all coming out now.

From a practical perspective, I understand not telling. But put yourself in the shoes of the non cheating spouse, you'd want to know, even if it hurts.
 
Kardashians said:
TS is looking for people to tell him to not admit he cheated
You're assuming TS has had not just one, but two people who have wanted to have sex with them. Suspension of disbelief can only be taken so far.
 
