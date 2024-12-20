Sleep - mouth or nose breathing?

I am a nose breather all day but when I’m sleeping I breath through my mouth.



I’ve read that it is not good for me so I tried to get a chin strap and mouth tape, anyone have experience with that?



However, when I am sleeping and breathing primarily through my nose it’s very loud.. not a typical snore, but like a loud breathing. I’ve tried nasal strips which are incredible as I can feel a lot more air going in but the “snoring” doesn’t stop.



Ps I don’t have sleep apnea nor any issues sleeping and staying asleep.: