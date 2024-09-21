Six new champions in 2024

Simple Southerner said: Peña might destroy her as well might be 7,8,9 new champs before the year is over Click to expand...

I'm not sure to be honest about Peña because she isn't that skilled eitherWhoever is tougher that night will probably take it. Peña is one tough lady as well.She beat Nunes with that so she has to be respected but yeah, her stand up is pretty bad lol.To be fair to these ladies, sometimes just being tough and having heart is enough to overcome these skill deficiencies, and they have it.It's fist fighting after all.