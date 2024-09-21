Six new champions in 2024

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2018
Messages
16,999
Reaction score
22,038
Screenshot_20240921-043519~2.png

That's pretty cool I think max will be #7

Out of every championship fight left this year who do ya think is going to be a new champ? Perhaps no one ? Discuss
 
Last edited:
giphy.gif


40c52bbe98649d330927049926c74f6d.gif


People are sleeping on this guy.
 
Raquel Pennington
<{yahyou}>

Props to her but my brain still has a hard time to process that.
 
Simple Southerner said:
Not a chance in hell I think that's just wishful thinking the stipe of 2024 has no shot imo
Click to expand...
Well we haven't seen him in 2024. Nor 2023. Nor 2022. So who knows?

Pros: He hasn't taken damage. Old age is kinder at HW. He could have learned some new shit in his 3 year absence.

Cons: Ring rust.

I give him a decent chance.
 
Simple Southerner said:
Yeah women still fight in UFC who would of thought lol someone had to win the bw belt after goat nunes retired
<Fedor23>
Click to expand...
Yeah for sure.
It's just she never struck me as someone particularly skilled enough to be champion.
I think it speaks volume on the state of the division.
Or I just underestimate her.
She is tough and gritty, I give her that.
 
Kwic said:
Yeah for sure.
It's just she never struck me as someone particularly skilled enough to be champion.
I think it speaks volume on the state of the division.
Or I just underestimate her.
She is tough and gritty, I give her that.
Click to expand...
Peña might destroy her as well might be 7,8,9 new champs before the year is over
 
Simple Southerner said:
Peña might destroy her as well might be 7,8,9 new champs before the year is over
Click to expand...
I'm not sure to be honest about Peña because she isn't that skilled either 😅
Whoever is tougher that night will probably take it. Peña is one tough lady as well.
She beat Nunes with that so she has to be respected but yeah, her stand up is pretty bad lol.
To be fair to these ladies, sometimes just being tough and having heart is enough to overcome these skill deficiencies, and they have it.
It's fist fighting after all.
 
13Seconds said:
Well we haven't seen him in 2024. Nor 2023. Nor 2022. So who knows?

Pros: He hasn't taken damage. Old age is kinder at HW. He could have learned some new shit in his 3 year absence.

Cons: Ring rust.

I give him a decent chance.
Click to expand...
Con: he's fighting the GOAT
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ivancho
champs prediction 2024/2026 lapse
Replies
2
Views
264
filthybliss
filthybliss
Simple Southerner
MMA Junkie's 2024 mid-year awards: An all-time BMF moment, a historic title run, more
Replies
10
Views
405
Corrado Soprano
Corrado Soprano
JoeRowe
How Would You Book The Rest Of The 2024 Title Fights?
Replies
0
Views
200
JoeRowe
JoeRowe

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,830
Messages
56,218,731
Members
175,112
Latest member
darcandkharg

Share this page

Back
Top