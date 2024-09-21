Six new champions in 2024

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
Not a chance in hell I think that's just wishful thinking the stipe of 2024 has no shot imo
People are sleeping on this guy.
Yeah women still fight in UFC who would of thought lol someone had to win the bw belt after goat nunes retiredRaquel Pennington
Peña might destroy her as well might be 7,8,9 new champs before the year is overYeah for sure.
It's just she never struck me as someone particularly skilled enough to be champion.
I think it speaks volume on the state of the division.
Or I just underestimate her.
She is tough and gritty, I give her that.
Pros: He hasn't taken damage. Old age is kinder at HW. He could have learned some new shit in his 3 year absence.
Cons: Ring rust.
I give him a decent chance.