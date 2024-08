American MMA outside the UFC is at such an all time low that fans are considering BKFC, Karate Combat, and Celebrity boxing as the primary alternatives to the UFC. There's always been a #3 promotion and now I legit don't even know what the #3 promotion in America is.



Invicta is primarily WMMA, LFA is a feeder, and the UFL have practically no major names signed to them. The UFL may rise to #3 but they recently held an event called "Phoenix vs Vegas", so it is basically a regional promotion at the moment. Looking at a Coker Bellator show from last year to PFL's bland product was jarring af to say the least. Bellator looks completely lifeless now.