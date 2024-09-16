Should you win points when you don't hurt your opponent?

Goat Poster
Ode Osbourne got 1 point for almost killing Lazy Boy. Merab got 4 points in 4 rounds(in 1 judge card) for basically no damage.
Hypothetically If Sean had the same 1st round Osborne had and then got layed on for 4 rounds like he was... he would have gotten 49-46 while clearly winning the fight.
How does this make sense?
