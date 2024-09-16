Should you win points when you don't hurt your opponent?

Mcnugget said: I look at control time like it’s now 51/49 your round. But literally any one big shit by your opponent will swing it the other way.



If you control and do very little but you controlled so well they also did nothing, you obviously get the round

But... Why? We used to have standups/separations to deal with this. They were just a way of saying "hey, we don't have all day for this." It's being broadcast and watched. And it's arguable they also fill in the gap for the techniques that WOULD be used if you could literally do anything while holding your opponent down. We don't want either of these scenarios (eye pokes, headbutts, etc; infinite time matches), though we want it to be as close to a real fight as possible. What's in danger of happening here is people get so used to and pigeonholed down the "MMA" route for so long it degenerates into something like Olympic karateIt's time for change.The issue with what you said is how often the scenario happens that fighters trade 1 round each, and then someone "wisens" up and goes for a control round. Then we all quietly applaud in the dead Apex while Cormier awkwardly mumbles something about how "yeah, wrestling's the best." Both fighters probably left that third round fresher than if they had stopped after the second.Remember when fighters would just take a breather while clinching or grappling? They knew a standup was coming