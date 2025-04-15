Should UFC abandon boxing-like scoring criteria?

A -relevant- boxing bout has 10 to 12 rounds. That's a large enough sample going to the distance.



Here we only have 3 to 5.

So a fighter can barely win 2 rounds and take a brutal beating in the last. If he holds on until the bell and his opponent doesn't get a knockdown (10-8s without a fall are extremely rare nowadays), he wins.

Well, you all know this.



So why not simplify the decision to the very essence of the sport? The fighter who inflicts more damage wins. The one that gets hurt the most loses.



And only in extremely exceptional scenarios where a judge can't figure out who is who, factors like initiative / accuracy / control time... come into play.



Before you say it: yes, PRIDE got it right* except for the 10 minute 1st rounds IMO.



*And still, they took many aspects into consideration. I'd make it way more straight: which of the two would you rather be? So this dude won.