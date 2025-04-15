Should UFC abandon boxing-like scoring criteria?

A -relevant- boxing bout has 10 to 12 rounds. That's a large enough sample going to the distance.

Here we only have 3 to 5.
So a fighter can barely win 2 rounds and take a brutal beating in the last. If he holds on until the bell and his opponent doesn't get a knockdown (10-8s without a fall are extremely rare nowadays), he wins.
Well, you all know this.

So why not simplify the decision to the very essence of the sport? The fighter who inflicts more damage wins. The one that gets hurt the most loses.

And only in extremely exceptional scenarios where a judge can't figure out who is who, factors like initiative / accuracy / control time... come into play.

Before you say it: yes, PRIDE got it right* except for the 10 minute 1st rounds IMO.

*And still, they took many aspects into consideration. I'd make it way more straight: which of the two would you rather be? So this dude won.
 
5 judges instead of 3. No fights in Vegas where all the most corrupt judges are employed.
 
Even with more/better judges, I still believe the 3 - 5 rounds very nature of the sport is too small of a sample for a proper round-by-round decision criteria.
 
Yes, they need a scoring system that better reflects the sum total of what happened in the fight, something like Pride.

Either that or they develop a different definition for a 10-8 and 10-7 round. Maybe 10-7 is total domination, and 10-8 is a mostly but not totally dominant round.
 
And give up an extremely easy to rig system with built-in plausible deniability?! I don't think so.
 
There is zero consequence for bad scoring, a new system doesn’t automatically equate to good judging. PRIDE rules or this current shit
 
One thing that always bugged me was sometimes you'll have an absolute mauling for one round and the judges will score it a 10-9. A few cards later you'll have a round 5 like Grasso vs Val be scored a 10-8 when it was clearly a 10-9. What can you do.....
 
weighted rds fam first rd nuh matter much dan 2nd rd dem crank it up 3rd rd dem come oot buckin' 🦌🦌🦌
 
I don’t like this system, it’s obviously flawed, but the biggest problem is the incompetence of the people they hire to implement it .
If they hired people who know more than fuck all about martial arts I bet it would improve
 
Not a big fan of the current system, but I also don't think a fight should be judged simply on damage.

1 guy could dominate technically but take a last minute battering that leaves him looking worse, also some people cut and bruise easily while others don't. Judging on damage I think would be worse overall for the sport.

I'd be open to adjusting round length / amounts of rounds. Or the amount of judges.

But I don't think there is one system that would be so much better than what we have right now. Maybe an AI judging system with almost no room for flaws, that provides comprehensive breakdowns of it's analysis.
 
