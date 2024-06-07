  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Should there be a limit on how many fights a referee can ref per night

Hear me out. The only reason I say this is because if a ref has been reffing 2,3 or 4 fights during pre lims/main card and is also scheduled for the main event.
If said referee was guilty of a
couple queationable and/or late stoppages earlier on he's definitely going to be "on edge" and would more inclined to end a fight early. I mean it's got to be in his head right. If nothing else If a ref has been guilty of some questionable stoppages early on might not be a bad idea to have him replaced with someone fresh for a main event
I would like to see the best refs doing only main and co main as to not ruin fights with shit stoppages

I ref part time hockey and the league will only allow us 2 games per night.Just want us to stay sharp and not be tired

Unless there's no other options. Plus Refs are easily replaceable.


I'm aware this will never happen. But I feel it would help with shit stoppages which seem to happen almost every ufc
 
Isn't there a limit? Im sure there's a limit. You're not seeing Herb Dean ref 6 fights a night.

A good ref should be able to handle a some fights on a card.
 
They should have a ranking system...

Prelims
Prelims Main
Main Card
Title Fights ( Co - Main )
Main Event

With the highest rated doing the Title Fights / Main Event ... Like the Refs doing Championship game in literally every other sport


*** This could also work for judges , just we might not have three qualified for the Main Event
 
13Seconds said:
Isn't there a limit? Im sure there's a limit. You're not seeing Herb Dean ref 6 fights a night.

A good ref should be able to handle a some fights on a card.
Not sure. I swear I've seen Herb in there multiple times. 3 to 4 iirc
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
They should have a ranking system...

Prelims
Prelims Main
Main Card
Title Fights ( Co - Main )
Main Event

With the highest rated doing the Title Fights / Main Event ... Like the Refs doing Championship game in literally every other sport


*** This could also work for judges , just we might not have three qualified for the Main Event
Good point. Judging and reffing have been known to ruin events

#4946 Costa??
 
