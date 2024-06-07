Should there be a limit on how many fights a referee can ref per night

Hear me out. The only reason I say this is because if a ref has been reffing 2,3 or 4 fights during pre lims/main card and is also scheduled for the main event.

If said referee was guilty of a

couple queationable and/or late stoppages earlier on he's definitely going to be "on edge" and would more inclined to end a fight early. I mean it's got to be in his head right. If nothing else If a ref has been guilty of some questionable stoppages early on might not be a bad idea to have him replaced with someone fresh for a main event

I would like to see the best refs doing only main and co main as to not ruin fights with shit stoppages



I ref part time hockey and the league will only allow us 2 games per night.Just want us to stay sharp and not be tired



Unless there's no other options. Plus Refs are easily replaceable.





I'm aware this will never happen. But I feel it would help with shit stoppages which seem to happen almost every ufc