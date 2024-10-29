Media Should the Whittaker x Khamzat fight be overturned to a no contest and rebooked?

Elegant

Elegant

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 13, 2024
Messages
268
Reaction score
1,101
In the below videos Whittaker talks about his previous jaw/teeth injuries

The 1st video was BEFORE the Khamzat fight so you know it's not just an excuse




It should've been a doctor stoppage as no doctor would've let him continue with that injury, it wasn't an actual submission.

I want to see this fight overturned to a no contest or at the very least a doctor stoppage and a proper rematch with no fluke injury bullshit
 
I love Rob but I am going to have to go with no. Regardless of whatever injuries you may have had, I am pretty sure fighters all sign disclosures and agreements that they are either medically cleared to fight or something like that
 
*Dana Voice* That's 100% possible... It's definitely not gonna happen. But did I tell you that Jon Jones is the baddest motherfucker on the planet?
 
It's a win. Maybe Khamzat doesn't win 10 out of 10 times against Rob but won on the night that mattered and his first round grappling was super impressive.
I honestly can't fucking wait for DDP vs Khamzat now. Wonder who will be on the backfoot.
 
It wasn’t a doctor stoppage. He tapped. That’s a fair fight. Rob doesn’t even consider that an undisclosed injury.
 
Bro not even Whittaker himself would want that, he said Khamzat won fair and square, now yes obviously without the jaw/teeth issue it might have been a different story but it doesn't matter now.

Onto the next for Rob, it's not like he took brain damage, he will recover, get the teeth fixed and be good to go for his next opponent.
 
No, he tapped to a crank and Khamzat put him in that position. Rob gave him credit, a good amount, at that, and seems to be alright with this outcome
It's not even really a freak injury, Rob had that issue for a while with his bottom teeth and from what I read, he chose not to get them properly fixed until this recent result against Khamzat despite his teeth also breaking with a prior fight against DDP in a similar manner according to Rob

I mean that's on him, he wanted to compete like that and he paid the price, but up until the crank it was one way traffic from Khamzat
Rob also is the one that asked for Khamzat on this specific card, he could have waited to have get them fixed if he felt it was enough of an issue to address
 
I love Rob, one of my boys … but come on now dawg
 
<JagsKiddingMe>

While most think Whittaker would do better in a rematch, it's still a win to get Knuckles to tap.

These threads are strange.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Robert Whittaker Details Injury Suffered Against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
1K
TheTickG
TheTickG

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,937
Messages
56,420,459
Members
175,212
Latest member
dsdsasdadsa

Share this page

Back
Top