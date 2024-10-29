Elegant
In the below videos Whittaker talks about his previous jaw/teeth injuries
The 1st video was BEFORE the Khamzat fight so you know it's not just an excuse
It should've been a doctor stoppage as no doctor would've let him continue with that injury, it wasn't an actual submission.
I want to see this fight overturned to a no contest or at the very least a doctor stoppage and a proper rematch with no fluke injury bullshit
