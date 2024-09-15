Should kissing and talking to the opponent/his corner be illegal?

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

Amateur Fighter
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2013
Messages
15,953
Reaction score
12,789
I love a little bit of taunting and showboating in mma, but I think kissing might take it a little too far. I’m not sure, I don’t think it’s brawl or riot worthy but I’ve seen it happen for less.

Talking to the opponent or the corner should be illegal because that is actually a brawl risk. Especially in boxing because the corner could just hop in the ring and we have seen that happen before.

Also if you don’t ban kissing that means they could try to kiss you on the lips and that should definitely be illegal
 
G4x373.gif
 
Also what are your favorite showboating moments. Obviously the max one calling himself the best boxer in mma, dodging 4 punches, and then hitting Kattar with a right is legendary.

And Cody mocking Cruz the whole fight while piecing him up was good.

What other moments did you like?
Thiago Silva playing the bongos on Vera?
Randy Couture slapping Tito’s ass while he’s upside down on a leg lock?
Izzy humping costa?
Poatan memeing on Jamahal?

Merab kissing O’Malley’s back has to be up there for me lol
 
I dunno I see people here using words like woke and other coolster buzzwords..... pretty sure those guys would prefer that the man kissing would remain.
 
No it should be legal as long as you are also caving the dudes face in. It shouldn't be legal when you are cruising to a decision via takedowns and control.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
I love a little bit of taunting and showboating in mma, but I think kissing might take it a little too far. I’m not sure, I don’t think it’s brawl or riot worthy but I’ve seen it happen for less.

Talking to the opponent or the corner should be illegal because that is actually a brawl risk. Especially in boxing because the corner could just hop in the ring and we have seen that happen before.

Also if you don’t ban kissing that means they could try to kiss you on the lips and that should definitely be illegal
Click to expand...
Maybe it should be banned...especially kisses on the lips (although kisses on the forehead or the top of the head seem innocent and wholesome...I would encourage lots of that mid-fight). That being said, its hard for me to get too worked up over lip kissing as long as dry-humping and oil checks are still allowed.
 
Last edited:
i bet this is suga posting this...... testing the feeling of the fans so it doesn't go down as cringe when he files a sexual assault case tonight
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Also what are your favorite showboating moments. Obviously the max one calling himself the best boxer in mma, dodging 4 punches, and then hitting Kattar with a right is legendary.

And Cody mocking Cruz the whole fight while piecing him up was good.

What other moments did you like?
Thiago Silva playing the bongos on Vera?
Randy Couture slapping Tito’s ass while he’s upside down on a leg lock?
Izzy humping costa?
Poatan memeing on Jamahal?

Merab kissing O’Malley’s back has to be up there for me lol
Click to expand...
I love showboating because I have trained kickboxing and muay thai for a gazillion years and I love to have fun in there. No disrespect, just fun.

Cody making Cruz look stupid was awesome.

Pre-UFC MVP showboated a lot against cans.
 
NO

If merab wants to act like a moron, just let him. Cos if he loses because of that, it would be fuckin hilarious.

The kissing thing was a bit whatever but nothing to halt the fight over.
 
Sexual harassment is my base martial art, I hate having to call it "grappling".

Open the rules. Let me kiss and fondle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BennyOcean
Eye Pokes Should Be Illegal
Replies
8
Views
352
laleggenda27
laleggenda27

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,449
Messages
56,198,170
Members
175,104
Latest member
Fernano_Vieira

Share this page

Back
Top