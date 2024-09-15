Should kissing and talking to the opponent/his corner be illegal?

I love a little bit of taunting and showboating in mma, but I think kissing might take it a little too far. I’m not sure, I don’t think it’s brawl or riot worthy but I’ve seen it happen for less.



Talking to the opponent or the corner should be illegal because that is actually a brawl risk. Especially in boxing because the corner could just hop in the ring and we have seen that happen before.



Also if you don’t ban kissing that means they could try to kiss you on the lips and that should definitely be illegal