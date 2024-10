Only Here for Attachments said: Five, minimum. There should also be penalties for champs who are blatantly sitting out Click to expand...

Five is just funny and will never happen. However, I have said this numerous times and I'll say it again. Champions should be required to fight at least twice in a year's timeframe. If they do not fight twice as the champion in a year then they are stripped. In fact, I think this should not just apply to champions but anyone in the top 15 rankings as well.If a fighter is not a champion and does not meet the criteria of fighting two times within a year then their ranking is stripped, and they will have to fight their way up the ladder again. For example, Chandler, Usman, and Covington would no longer be ranked. When they fought again they would not get a top 15 guy. They would have to beat someone on the lower ranks in the UFC again and then if they win they can get a top 15 fight.