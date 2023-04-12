TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
So I made a thread recently where Rogan was on his podcast saying he wants back of the head shots to be LEGAL in MMA. Absolutely ridiculous take on his part, in my opinion.
I asked if a Shooper wanted to take a crack at Shooping him as a clown, similar to the Dana White clown Shoop and the Scott Coker clown Shoop - in which the late @bigwaverider made (RIP).
Here is the thread I made: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/...-back-of-the-head-to-be-legal-in-mma.4285408/
Well I thought I'd take a stab at it. Here's what I came up with.
Here are the similar Dana and Coker Shoops:
Anyone fancy turning Joe Rogan into a Clown?
SHOOP away, guys.